The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

OIE urges vigilance as bird flu outbreaks spread around the world

The World Organization for Animal Health is urging countries to stay vigilant as bird flu outbreaks are reported in dozens of countries.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 06:13

Updated: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 06:17
Health workers carry culled poultry for disposal at Gandhigram village, about 35 km (22 miles) west of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, March 7, 2011 (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
Health workers carry culled poultry for disposal at Gandhigram village, about 35 km (22 miles) west of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, March 7, 2011
(photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) urged countries to increase surveillance for avian influenza outbreaks on Friday, as outbreaks of the virus were reported in 41 countries across Europe and Asia within six months.
Since May 1 of this year, outbreaks of high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed in birds and poultry in 41 countries from a number of different regions in Africa, Asia and Europe, including the UK, France, Poland, Russia, Israel, Japan, and China, among others.
Currently, the H5N1, H5N3, H5N4, H5N5, H5N6 and H5N8 subtypes of HPAI are circulating in bird and poultry populations across the globe, sparking concern at OIE which called this an "unprecedented genetic variability of subtypes...creating an epidemiologically challenging landscape."
During October, nearly 16,000 cases of HAPI were reported, signaling an increased risk of virus circulation. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 51 cases of human infections caused by the H5N6 subtype have been reported since the first infection of a human in China in 2014. Nearly half of these cases were reported this year alone, with one of the cases reported in Lao PDR, the first human infection caused by the subtype outside of China.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
In an update on November 1, the CDC stated that it and its global partners reviewed laboratory and epidemiologic data for the H5N6 subtype in September and found that currently available preparations for a H5N6 vaccine would still offer protection against the virus. The virus also remains susceptible to antiviral medications. A new risk assessment of the subtype is currently underway.
A sign warns about the avian influenza in an area of Randers, Denmark November 17, 2020 (credit: VIA REUTERS) A sign warns about the avian influenza in an area of Randers, Denmark November 17, 2020 (credit: VIA REUTERS)
The increase in human infections caused by the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza is causing concern among experts, who say that a previously circulating strain appears to have changed and may be more infectious to people.
"The increase in human cases in China this year is of concern. It's a virus that causes high mortality," said Thijs Kuiken, professor of comparative pathology at Erasmus University Medical Centre in Rotterdam, to Reuters.
Most of the cases had come into contact with poultry, and there are no confirmed cases of human-to-human transmission, said the WHO, which highlighted the rise in cases in a statement on Oct. 4. It said further investigation was "urgently" required to understand the risk and the increase in spill over to people.
"It could be that this variant is a little more infectious (to people)...or there could be more of this virus in poultry at the moment and that's why more people are getting infected," said Kuiken.
"It is critical that countries notify outbreaks in a timely manner to the OIE, to ensure an accurate monitoring of the evolution and spread of this transboundary disease," said the OIE. "Countries will also be requested to report infections with low pathogenicity avian influenza viruses identified in domestic and captive wild birds and that have proven natural transmission to humans associated with severe health impacts."
The OIE insisted that strict biosecurity measures must be implemented in farms, commerce and live bird markets to prevent the impacts on the livelihoods of poultry farms and international trade that the virus can cause.
The Israeli Health Ministry announced on Friday that two hotspots of avian H5N1 infections had been detected in Israel: one in a turkey farm in Ein Tzurim in southern Israel and a second in a duck farm in Kfar Baruch in northern Israel. Preventative care was given to farm workers who had come into contact with the infected birds.
Schools and visitors who had been to the duck farm recently were asked by the Health Ministry to come to the branches in the north and Hadera for preventative care. In the Health Ministry branch in Ashkelon, those who came into contact with the infected birds will also be provided with preventative care.
In October, turkeys were found to be infected with the bird flu in two separate farms in Israel. A report by the veterinary services of the Agriculture Ministry to the OIE last month pointed out that hundreds of millions of birds pass over Israel during their migration from Europe to Africa during October.
Since 2006, there have been cases of bird flu detected in Israel almost every year.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags flu animals disease
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Goldreich crossed a red line by calling for boycott - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.
4

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by