The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Sleep
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

You lose 300 calories a day sleeping, study claims

Who wouldn’t want to lose weight without a single drop of effort? New research has found an easy way to do this and it doesn’t require you to move even one bit.

By WALLA!
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 05:20

Updated: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 05:23
Sleeping (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Sleeping (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Everyone wants to lose weight without much effort. Well, there's a really simple way to do it, and it's an activity you do every day: sleeping.

A random trial asked overweight young adults, who usually sleep less than six and a half hours, to try to sleep about eight and a half hours a night for two weeks. The researchers found that at the end of this short period of time, many of those who did prolong their sleep reduced their calorie intake by an average of 270 calories a day, according to the study, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal JAMA Internal Medicine. Some study participants even cut their consumption by 500 calories per day.

Researchers from the Center for Sleep Research at the University of Chicago found that eating 270 fewer calories a day will translate into a 26-kilogram drop in three years, all just by extra sleep. "A small intervention you can make to increase or maintain your sleep duration can have a significant impact on a healthy weight," they said.

One of the study's strong points was the fact that it happened in a real environment. Not in a sleep lab, and an objective urine test measured calories instead of relying on people to recall what they ate.

How does this work?

"The reward centers in the brain are more activated when they suffer from sleep deprivation, which increases the craving for carbohydrates or junk food or higher overall food intake," said Dr. Asra Tesli, the study's editor. Then there’s the problem of insulin resistance, which increases with lack of sleep and leads to weight gain. She added that several studies showed that if you did a morning sugar tolerance test for a sleepless person versus a person who slept well, you would see a pre-diabetic condition.

Graphic of person sleeping (credit: MELISSA SLIMICK/ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS)Graphic of person sleeping (credit: MELISSA SLIMICK/ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS)

How hard was it for people to add more sleep to their lives? Not so hard, according to Tesli, who gave each participant an hour-long counseling session about sleep style which included reviewing people’s lifestyles, work-related limitations, family members, their charming pets, children and their sleeping routine. Tesli added that she provided suggestions for better sleep hygiene like putting electronics aside before bed.

Sleep experts recommend that each device that emits blue light - smartphones, laptops and TVs - be out of the bedroom 45 minutes to an hour before bedtime. This is because blue light stops the release of melatonin, the body's sleep hormone.

Other sleep hygiene tips include sleeping in a cool room (15 to 20 degrees celsius), avoiding spicy food and alcohol before bed and a relaxing ritual that can include a bath or hot shower, reading a book, listening to soothing music, deep breathing, yoga, meditation or light stretching. Tesli said she saw changes after just one week of the two-week sleep improvement program.

Some participants told her: "I thought I would be less productive. You give me so much time in bed, how am I going to do all the work I'm supposed to do?" And at the end of the two weeks, they kept telling her that they were more productive because they were more energetic and alert. 



Tags overweight sleep Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard across the country

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by