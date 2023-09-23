Woman's cat keeps her up at night playing with her legs and hands

A well-known TikTok user, Susie, also known as @susieandmollie on social media, was puzzled by her persistent morning fatigue. Each day, she awoke feeling as tired as when she had gone to bed.

Susie was convinced that an elusive factor was disturbing her sleep and was determined to get to the bottom of it.

The mystery is solved

With unwavering resolve to solve this mystery, she strategically positioned a night vision camera in front of her bed to capture her sleeping patterns. What she captured left her utterly astonished and is sure to leave you in stitches.

The video, now viewed by tens of thousands on social media, reveals Susie lying in bed with the TV playing cartoons in the background. Suddenly, two gleaming eyes enter the frame.

The surprising culprit was none other than her cat, Ginger. Ginger had been secretly intruding into Susie's bed, playfully lifting her leg and delivering playful taps to Susie's hand. This mischief wasn't just a one-time occurrence; it continued for hours, night after night.

As the video progresses in fast motion, you can witness Ginger persistently and relentlessly playfully engaging with the sleeping Susie. This nightly phenomenon occurred from 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., effectively solving the mystery behind Susie's unexplained fatigue.

The clip garnered hundreds of comments and tens of thousands of likes.

What did people have to say about it?

One commenter shared that her cat does the same thing. She solved it by lifting up her blanked and allowing the cat to sleep next to her.

Another commenter said her cat also bother her at night, but she read that it may be because the cat had gotten older and was suffering from dementia.

A third comment humorously suggested, "It's like Ginger's way of saying, 'Excuse me, I need someone to entertain me.'"

On the flip side, some commenters defended Ginger and urged Susie to check for sleep apnea, noting that "sometimes cats act out when they care about you."