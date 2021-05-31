The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli shark, dolphin expert named National Geographic Emerging Explorer

Dr. Aviad Scheinen, head of the University of Haifa's Marine Apex Predator Lab at the Morris Kahn Marine Research Station, is the second Israeli researcher to be given this honor.

By AARON REICH  
MAY 31, 2021 16:16
Dr. Aviad Scheinin. (photo credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
Dr. Aviad Scheinin.
(photo credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
 University of Haifa researcher Dr. Aviad Scheinen was named by National Geographic as one of the 15 Emerging Explorers of 2021, changing the world "one idea at a time."
Scheinen is the head of the Marine Apex Predator Lab at the university's Morris Kahn Marine Research Station. In this capacity, he has spent decades as one of Israel's leading researchers on sharks, rays and coastal dolphins.
He made waves in his recent long-term project, the first of its kind, that examined the behavior of coastal dolphins, and also made a significant splash by discovering grey whales and false killer whales in the Easter Mediterranean Sea. Scheinen also is a co-founder of the nonprofit Delphis and lead the creation of the Israeli conservationist institution the Dolphin and Sea Center.
But in addition, Scheinen is also the go-to authority in Israel regarding sharks. This is especially significant given the large seasonal shark population in Israel, especially near Ashdod and Hadera. Even more significant are the types of sharks that flock to Israel – such as dusky and sandbar sharks, both of which are endangered in the Mediterranean. 
Dr. Aviad Scheinin examines a shark along Israel's northern coast. (Photo credit: Hagai Nativ)Dr. Aviad Scheinin examines a shark along Israel's northern coast. (Photo credit: Hagai Nativ)
The reason for these sharks coming in such significant numbers appears to be due to Israel becoming a "desert oasis" for sharks, with Scheinin suggesting that this is due to Israel having significant legislation in place that protects sharks from fishing and other damages.
Scheinin is also the second Israeli to ever be ranked as a National Geographic Emerging Explorer, following fellow University of Haifa scholar Dr. Beverly Goodman, who focused on studying human-nature interactions on the coastline.
“Prof. Scheinin’s work is not only a point of pride for the university, but for Israel,” University of Haifa president Prof. Ron Robin said in a statement. 
“His research spotlights how unique and ecologically robust the Mediterranean is, and seeing his work recognized in such a global forum is incredibly gratifying. Together with Dr. Goodman and others, the university is at the forefront of research bringing us closer to understanding the complex relationship between humans and our oceans.”
“This is a very significant milestone for me,” Scheinin said.
“After 20 years of intensive research at sea, this major demonstration of international recognition is an exciting and empowering opportunity which will provide the university access to the most impressive minds in the field.”

While Scheinen's contributions to the field have been significant, he is not the only researcher from the University of Haifa currently engaged in groundbreaking marine biology research. His colleague, Prof. Dan Tchernov, of the University of Haifa’s Leon H. Charney School of Marine Sciences and scientific director of rhe Morris Kahn Marine Research Station, is taking part in a major multi-institutional effort to study sperm whales to see if they communicate using language.

Celia Jean contributed to this report.


