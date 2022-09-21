WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin in his address to the UN General Assembly, calling the war in Ukraine “brutal needless war chosen by one man.”

“A permanent member of the United nation security council invaded its neighbor attempting to erase the sovereign state from the map,” Biden said. “Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations charter.”

“Just today, President Putin has made overt nuclear threats against Europe in a reckless disregard for the responsibilities of the non-proliferation regime,” he continued. “Now Russia is calling up more soldiers to join the fight, and the Kremlin is organizing a sham referendum to try to annex parts of Ukraine, an extremely significant violation of the UN charter.”

What is the Russian invasion of Ukraine really about?

A man walks past a residential building damaged in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Lysychansk, the city controlled by pro-Russian troops in the Luhansk region, Ukraine September 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

President Biden went on to say that this war “is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state, plain and simple.”

“This past year, the world was tested, and we did not hesitate,” Biden said. “We chose Liberty; We chose sovereignty; We chose principles to which every party to the United Nations charter as beholding, we stood with Ukraine. The United States wants this war to end on just terms. You cannot seize a nation's territory by force. The only country standing in the way of that is Russia.”

“We will stand in solidarity with Ukraine and against Russian aggression,” he said.

Biden addresses Israeli Palestinian conflict:

Speaking about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he said that the US “will continue to advocate for lasting negotiated peace between the Jewish and democratic state of Israel and the Palestinian people.”

“The United States is committed to Israel's security, full stop, and a negotiated two-state solution remains in our view the best way to ensure Israel's security and prosperity for the future and [to] give the Palestinians a state, to which they are entitled,” Biden said.

In a brief comment about the prospect of reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, Biden said that the US prepared for a mutual return to the joint comprehensive plan of action, “if Iran steps up to its obligations.”

“The United States is clear: We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,” Biden said. “I continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to achieve this outcome. The non-proliferation regime is one of the greatest successes of this institution - we cannot let the world now slide backwards.”