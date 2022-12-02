The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Waste not want not: Ukraine is using WWII-era weaponry against Russia

The war has already seen heavy use of decades-old machinery and schematics. But what about century-old equipment?

By MAYA ZANGER-NADIS
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2022 14:27
An instructor performs for participants, who take part in a military exercise for civilians conducted by members of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps of the Right Sector near Lviv, Ukraine October 29, 2022. (photo credit: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters)
An instructor performs for participants, who take part in a military exercise for civilians conducted by members of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps of the Right Sector near Lviv, Ukraine October 29, 2022.
(photo credit: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters)

Since Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries have been forced to pull all their resources, even equipment dating back to World War II, in order to keep the war effort going. 

The war has already seen heavy use of decades-old machinery and schematics. At least two thousand Soviet-era Russian armored vehicles have been destroyed, captured or damaged by Ukraine, according to open-source intelligence analyst Oryx. Soviet machinery that was produced in the 1960s and 70s, as well as weaponry designed during the Cold War and manufactured later, is being used on both sides in combat

However, there are some even older weapons involved that date back to the Second World War — And even older than that.

Maxim M1910 machine gun 

The Pulemyot Maxima 1910 machine gun, or M1910, was developed by Russia in the first decade of the 20th century after the nation's Maxim guns purchased from Germany and Britain came in quite handy during the 1904-5 Russo-Japanese war.

The original Maxim, the world's first fully automatic machine gun, was created in 1884 by British-American inventor Hiram Maxim. According to Encyclopedia Brittanica, the Maxim was largely responsible for World War I being dubbed “the machine gun war."

The original can't be beat

Ukraine began using the Maxim M1910 machine gun against Russia, according to a May 2022 Economist article, by choice rather than due lack of up-to-date equipment.

Per the Economist, Russian media mocked Ukraine for its use of the centenarian schematic, claiming that Ukraine was running low on modern weapons. However, although the bulky 68kg of the M1910 may look old and have a less impressive firing rate, it contains something that modern, more portable machine guns lack: a water cooling system.

Modern machine guns, which fire similar 7.62mm rounds as the modernized Maxim and carry a fraction of the weight, can overheat very quickly when firing long bursts. Excess heat will deform the barrel and can even cause the ammunition to explode prematurely, resulting in unintended firing or "cooking off." As a consequence, they can only be fired in short bursts and operators may need to carry an extra barrel to switch out in case of heat damage. 

Ukrainian serviceman Yuriy shows a machine gun captured from Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a position on a frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine October 21, 2022. (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS) Ukrainian serviceman Yuriy shows a machine gun captured from Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a position on a frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine October 21, 2022. (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

The M1910's barrel, on the other hand, is equipped with a brass water jacket that allows it to keep firing for several minutes. Also, according to the Economist, the fixed mounts of the M1910 — paired with the fact that soldiers need not worry about changing the barrel — make them easier to aim.

105 mm Howitzer M101 and D-44 85mm field artillery 

Russian state media outlet TASS reported on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces used US-made M101 towed howitzers on the front lines in the Zaporizhzhia region. 

Not as old as the Maxim, the M101 field howitzer was first produced in 1940 by the United States. It was the main field artillery weapon used by the US during World War II, according to the US Army website, and is capable of deploying multiple forms of ammunition, including high explosive, incendiary, armor piercing, smoke and chemical shells.

Marines from 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division fire a M101 105 mm Howitzer during the playing of taps at the Iwo Jima 60th Anniversary Commemorative on 26 March 2005. Camp Pendleton, California. (credit: US ARMY)Marines from 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division fire a M101 105 mm Howitzer during the playing of taps at the Iwo Jima 60th Anniversary Commemorative on 26 March 2005. Camp Pendleton, California. (credit: US ARMY)

Although the US stopped producing M101s in 1953 and retired them entirely by 1989, states the US Army website, the howitzers were widely exported to dozens of non-US operators and many are still in use today worldwide.

The Ukrainian army got a recent batch of M101s from Lithuania, according to a Sept. 7 tweet from the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense. 

The more the merrier 

Open-source intelligence analyst Ukraine Weapons Tracker on Sunday shared video footage on Twitter of the M101 in action. The post also mentions use of D-44 guns, a Russian-made field artillery gun developed in the early 1940s.

Unlike the M1910 machine gun, there does not seem to be a distinct advantage to using World War II-era artillery weapons. Rather, it is a matter of sheer quantity; as the tweet from Ukraine Weapons Tracker explains, "more artillery is always useful." 

Reduce, reuse, recycle your tanks

Non-profit Ukrainian media outlet Militarnyi reported in July that the Ukrainians employed the use of an old Russian T-34 tank during battle in the city of Lysychansk in Luhansk.

The tank was used to blockade a section of the road.

According to Militarinyi, the T-34 was installed for display in the city in 1971. Next to it, there is a stone monument carved with the names of units and formations that liberated the city of Lysychansk in World War II.

The Militarinyi article also points out that following the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea, the tank was painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag twice - once in November 2015 and again in July 2016. In both cases, local authorities quickly restored the tank to its original color. 

As the war continues and both sides bring out old weapons from storage and retirement, more fascinating relics will likely be documented in combat. 


Tags Russia ukraine world war ii soldiers guns weapons Military Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
5

Kanye West's antisemitism inspired by Louis Farrakhan - opinion

OBSERVERS OF antisemitism quickly grasped that Kanye West’s (right) antisemitism closely mirrors that of Minister Louis Farrakhan (left), the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by