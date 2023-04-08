Medvedev: US is forcing support of Ukrainian 'Nazi regime'

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev took to Twitter to continue accusations that Ukraine is a ‘Nazi regime.’ Medvedev has made this accusation numerous times, but this time added that the United States was forcing European support for Ukraine.

In the tweet, Medvedev claims that Ukraine will disappear “BECAUSE NOBODY NEEDS IT.” He lists six reasons justifying his perception.

The first reason: Europe doesn’t need Ukraine

Medvedev starts “Europe doesn’t need Ukraine.” He claims that the United States forced support for Ukraine and that this support has “put Europeans into a financial and political inferno.”

“All for the sake of Bandera’s unterukraine, that even the snobby, insolent Polacks don’t take for a valid country, and time and again toss in the issue of its western areas Anschluss.” Anschluss refers to the ”political union of Austria with Germany, achieved through annexation by Adolf Hitler in 1938,” according to Encyclopaedia Britannica

Medvedev continues by describing Ukraine as a “blood-sucking parasite on the decrepit EU’s arthritis-crippled neck.”

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/EKATERINA SHTUKINA/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Medvedev has tried to invoke powerful imagery to convey his worldview, once using the Book of Revelations to describe Ukraine. He has also gone so far as to say that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a fight against Satan.

He continues that Europe’s support for Ukraine will be “the final fall of Europe, once majestic, but robbed off by degeneration.”

The accusation of Western degeneracy has also been a repeated theme for Medvedev, as the Jerusalem Post previously reported him saying that Russia was fighting "crazy Nazi drug addicts" in Ukraine backed by Westerners who he said had "saliva running down their chins from degeneracy."

The second reason – “The [United States] doesn’t need Ukraine"

Medvedev starts by saying that the United States “military and sanction campaigns are attempted for PR by political blabbermouths, who long ago attested to their impotence and imbecility.”

The United States has issued numerous sanctions against Russia for its invasion. Russia has been heavily critical of this approach, the Jerusalem Post reported the Russian Embassy in the US had stated, "With each new wave of economic barriers, the inefficiency and absurdity of this approach becomes more obvious.”

The embassy added that foreign entrepreneurs and companies were the first to suffer from new sanctions and that their ability to continue working with Russian partners was "constantly shrinking."

Medvedev goes on to comment on the “Average Americans” understanding of Ukraine. He claims that the “[a]verage Americans” don’t know where and what Ukraine is. Further claiming that “[m]ost of them won’t show this “power” on the map on the first take.”

He later criticizes the US for not focusing on “inflation and job issues, or emergencies in their home States, instead of a country 404, unbeknownst to them?”

The third reason – “Africa and Latin America don’t need Ukraine”

Medvedev criticizes which global issues the United States chooses to focus on, writing that “[t]he hundreds of millions spent by the US on pointless fights in Ukraine, could finance many development programs for Latin American and African states.”

Russia has not ignored African countries, as Wagner soldiers have been accused of creating problems in African states which have led to increased immigration from some European countries.

Wagner forces have been accused of operating in several African countries including Libya, Mali, and Central African Republic.

Medvedev continues by igniting the memory of Western colonialism stating that “Latin America is gringos’ (a term for a non-Hispanic or Latino person) backyard – that’s what [the United States] been rubbing in for decades.”

Continuing this, he writes that “Africa’s had its share of suffering from the genocide, and colonial dependence, imposed by former western slave traders.”

Historically, Russia did not colonize Africa to the same extent as other Western powers. However, this was not for lack of trying. As Russian Cossacks attempted to gain a foothold in Africa, claiming only a village in Tadjura, according to Patrick Rollins’ journal article Imperial Russia's African Colony was published in The Russian Review.

Medvedev continued “That’s why the people of African huts and Latin American favelas ask a very reasonable question: for their former suffering and present-day loyalty, why is somebody else rewarded – very, very far away?”

The fourth reason – “Asia doesn’t need Ukraine”

Medvedev referenced "colour technologies”, a term in Russia relating to democratization attempts by the West, writing that they “work to eradicate the largest competing powers.”

“Such gigantic countries as India, China, and other Asia-Pacific states face the big enough challenge of post-pandemic economic recovery, let aside the drugged clowns, with their whining for aid.” It can be safely assumed that “drugged clowns” is a reference to Ukraine’s soldiers, whom Medvedev has accused of being “drug addicts.”

Finishing this segment, Medvedev continues to reference Western colonialism and asks “[d]o Asian giants need such headache coming from former colonizers?”

The fifth reason: Russia doesn’t need Ukraine

Continuing to use his poetic license, Medvedev describes Ukraine as a “threadbare quilt, torn, shaggy, and greasy.”

Medvedev then makes use of the term “new Malorossiya” which means little Russia and references Ukrainian territories. While the term went out of fashion in the 15th century, it has now seen a resurgence in use.

“The new Malorossiya of 1991, ”Medvedev writes “is made up of the artificially cut territories, many of which are indigenously Russian, separated by accident in the 20th century.”

“Millions of our compatriots live there, harassed for years by the Nazi Kiev [sic] regime.”

“It is them who we defend in our special military operation, relentlessly eradicating the enemy.” The invasion of Ukraine is frequently referred to as a “special military operation” and the criticism of it is illegal in Russia.

Medvedev adds that Russia doesn’t “need unterukraine. [Russia] need[s] Big Great Russia.”

The sixth reason – Ukrainians don’t need Ukraine

Medvedev claims that Ukraine’s “own citizens don’t need Nazi-headed Ukraine.”

Justifying the above statement, Medvedev writes that that’s “why out of 45 million people there’re only some 20 million remaining.”

“That’s why those who stayed want to leave for any place: The hated Poland, EU, NATO, to be America’s 51st state. Joining the Antarctic with its penguins will also be fine. As long as it’s quiet, and the food’s good.”

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 5,027,182 Ukrainians have registered for temporary protection in Europe. The UNHCR claims that they have left to escape conflict, they do not state that they left because they do not believe they need a Ukrainian state.

Medvedev continues to blame the refugees leaving Ukraine on the “ruling junta’s criminal ambitions [which] forced Ukrainians to beg and roam around the countries and continents, searching for a better life.”

He continues by, assumedly, describing Ukraine’s President Zelensky as a “harlequin in a khaki tricot” and his fellow members of leadership as “thievish Nazi clowns” who are trying “to put the money stolen from the West into their offshore accounts.”

Medvedev finishes by stating that “Nobody on this planet needs such a Ukraine. That’s why it will disappear”