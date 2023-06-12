The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Nuclear arsenals grow as global arms race takes shape - analysis

The increase in nuclear arsenals has raised eyebrows in the Middle East and other regions. Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons and continues to enrich uranium.  

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 11:04
A German Campact (Campaign and Action) activist casts his shadow as he demonstrates against the nuclear plans of the German government in Berlin, October 25, 2010 (photo credit: Tobias Schwarz/Reuters)
A German Campact (Campaign and Action) activist casts his shadow as he demonstrates against the nuclear plans of the German government in Berlin, October 25, 2010
(photo credit: Tobias Schwarz/Reuters)

A report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said on Monday that “the number of operational nuclear weapons started to rise as countries’ long-term force modernization and expansion plans progressed.”

The increase in nuclear arsenals has raised eyebrows in the Middle East and other regions. Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons and continues to enrich uranium.  

According to the report, there are nine countries with declared nuclear arsenals around the world. Unlike in the wake of the Cold War, when some believed that nuclear arms races were a thing of the past, today countries are modernizing nuclear arsenals. On the one hand, this may make the arsenals more safe. However, it is clear there is also an arms race potential as the US seeks to confront near-peer rivals such as Russia and China; and as countries weigh how to deal with Iran’s nuclear program.  

"Of the total global inventory of an estimated 12,512 warheads in January 2023, about 9,576 were in military stockpiles for potential use—86 more than in January 2022,” the SIPRI report said. “Russia and the USA together possess almost 90 percent of all nuclear weapons.”

China's nuclear arsenal

The report also looked at China’s nuclear arsenal. It has increased from some 350 estimated warheads to 410. “Depending on how it decides to structure its forces, China could potentially have at least as many intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) as either the USA or Russia by the turn of the decade,” the report said. “In 2022 France continued its programmes to develop a third-generation nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) and a new air-launched cruise missile, as well as to refurbish and upgrade existing systems.” 

Men work inside a HL-2M Tokamak nuclear fusion reactor, dubbed as the ''artificial sun'', under construction in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China June 5, 2019. (credit: Liu Haiyun/Chengdu Economic Daily via REUTERS) Men work inside a HL-2M Tokamak nuclear fusion reactor, dubbed as the ''artificial sun'', under construction in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China June 5, 2019. (credit: Liu Haiyun/Chengdu Economic Daily via REUTERS)

The report about China’s expanded arsenal has raised eyebrows in Turkish state media. It is clear that as China seeks more inroads in the Middle East, such as with meetings in Saudi Arabia this week, that there will be more focus on how it stacks up militarily to the West. Increased tensions in the Pacific and around Taiwan are part of this. China and Iran are also working together and Iran is gambling on the theory that a rising China will be the major player in the world, displacing the US.  

The Gulf is paying attention to the rise of China. Saudi Arabia, for instance, “announced on Sunday billions of dollars in investment deals between China and the Arab world, on the first day of the Arab-China business conference in Riyadh,” according to Al-Arabiya. “The meeting comes amid growing commercial and diplomatic ties between Beijing and Middle Eastern countries, including a recent landmark Chinese-brokered rapprochement between powerhouses Iran and Saudi Arabia that has shifted regional relations.” 

Nuclear weapons were once believed to be a kind of anachronism. Today the SIPRI report clearly indicates that nuclear weapons are again in the spotlight as countries modernize their forces.  



Tags Iran Syria China saudi arabia iran nuclear israel nuclear weapons nuclear watchdog nuclear weapon syria saudi arabia iran nuclear
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

Five gadgets you better take on your next trip abroad

THE BOBBY Hero Bag.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

Men shouldn't stand to pee, but sit like Germans do, urologist says

Illustrative image of urinals.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by