Hitler's plans to invade Ireland sell at auction for $1,300

A copy of Hitler's plans to invade Ireland during World War Two sold at an auction for 1,100 euros ($1,300), The Independent reported on Thursday. Ironically, during the same week, it was reported that a Montreal auction house sold Nazi memorabilia as historical artifacts.
Regarding the plans to invade Ireland, the intelligence handbook was produced by the Nazi German Supreme Command of the Armed Forces and includes maps, photographs, and illustrations of Ireland's west coast concentrating on bridges, landmarks and industrial centers.
The proposed military invasion was given the name "Operation Green."
Purcell Auctioneers, who hosted the auction, say that the secret documents are "of the utmost rarity" despite the first 19 pages being missing. It was also described as “exceptionally rare and detailed military study of the geographical and topographical features of the west of Ireland from Mizen Head to Malin Head.” The estimated value ranged from 250 to 500 euros.
The complete invasion plans contained maps of Irish towns, marked with targets for invasion, as well as roughly 1,500 photographs.
There are theories about Operation Green's goal, including that it was to draw off British Army troops stationed in Northern Ireland. They could have also seen Ireland, which remained neutral in WWII, as an opportunity to intercept American shipping.
In April, an Australian company called JB Smoove was criticized for auctioning Hitler's personal items.