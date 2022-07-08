The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Netanyahu bloc secures 61-majority for first time in poll

Shaked’s Yamina fails to cross threshold

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JULY 8, 2022 04:52
THEN-PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Central Synagogue in Sydney, February 2017.
(photo credit: MARK METCALFE/REUTERS)

For the first time, the latest poll shows the bloc led by Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu would receive 61 seats in the upcoming election, allowing the former prime minister to establish a narrow right-wing government.

The poll by Panels Politics also found that the Yamina Party under Ayelet Shaked would not cross the threshold. Currently led by Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the party would receive only 2.6% of the vote if led by Shaked in the November 1 election.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked speaks at a conference in the Mishor Adumim Industrial park (credit: DOTAN GUETA) Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked speaks at a conference in the Mishor Adumim Industrial park (credit: DOTAN GUETA)

This is the first time that Netanyahu’s bloc has been shown to secure the needed majority to form a coalition.Alongside Yamina, Meretz does not cross the electoral threshold as well, with a mere 2.1% of the vote, changing the balance that enables Netanyahu’s bloc to secure a slim majority.

Poll results 

According to the poll, Likud would receive 36 seats, the Religious Zionist Party 10 seats, Shas 8, and United Torah Judaism 7.

On the other side, Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party would receive 23 seats, Blue and White, led by Benny Gantz, nine seats, Labor six, New Hope and Yisrael Beyteunu five, and Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am Party would net four seats.

Lapid’s party climbed a seat since a previous poll taken by Panels Politics on June 30, showing that serving as prime minister is helping the Yesh Atid leader. It is possible that he will continue to climb next week after the visit to Israel by US President Joe Biden.



