The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel elections are between 'corruption,' or 'future for our children' - Lapid

"Today the elections begin – we have under two weeks to decide where Israel is headed," Lapid said in a Yesh Atid faction meeting.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: OCTOBER 18, 2022 13:56
Prime Minister and Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid speaks during a faction meeting in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister and Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid speaks during a faction meeting in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The upcoming election on November 1 will decide the country's future, between "politics that are corrupt, violent, and irresponsible" versus "choosing the future of our children," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday at the beginning of a faction meeting of his party, Yesh Atid.

"Today the elections begin – we have under two weeks to decide where Israel is headed," Lapid said.

"We offer to the State of Israel leadership, we offer values, we offer hope, we offer mutual respect and the common good. All we ask from the citizens of Israel is the opportunity to continue," he said.

"These [topics] are what the election is about. About the question, if we want in the state a shared future and economic and security achievements, or a return to hate and anger and corruption of the past," he added.

Lapid laid out the three points that he said the government was already doing.

Workers prepare ballot boxes for the upcoming Israeli elections, at the central elections committee warehouse in Shoham, before they are shipped to polling stations, October 12, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Workers prepare ballot boxes for the upcoming Israeli elections, at the central elections committee warehouse in Shoham, before they are shipped to polling stations, October 12, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Lapid's vision for the future

The first was a plan called "Law and Order," which he deemed "a real plan to bring order and sovereignty to the country."  The second was the fight against the high cost of living, and the third was "safeguarding Israel's liberal democracy," which included maintaining the independence of the courts, the rule of law, and LGBT and women's rights.

He also listed a number of achievements that he said the government had achieved since it was formed in June 2021, arguing that it would have had many more with a full four-year tenure. These included gaining control over COVID-19 without lockdowns, erasing the deficit and lowering unemployment, joining the fight against global warming, Operation Breaking Dawn in Gaza, implementing reforms to lower prices on a large number of items and strengthening the Israel Police and Border Police.

The election will be held on November 1, and the final results will be published a number of days later. President Isaac Herzog will then award one of the party leaders the mandate to attempt to form a coalition of at least 61 seats. Polls are currently predicting that neither side will be able to do so.



Tags Yair Lapid yesh atid israeli politics Israel Elections Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by