The upcoming election on November 1 will decide the country's future, between "politics that are corrupt, violent, and irresponsible" versus "choosing the future of our children," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday at the beginning of a faction meeting of his party, Yesh Atid.

"Today the elections begin – we have under two weeks to decide where Israel is headed," Lapid said.

"We offer to the State of Israel leadership, we offer values, we offer hope, we offer mutual respect and the common good. All we ask from the citizens of Israel is the opportunity to continue," he said.

"These [topics] are what the election is about. About the question, if we want in the state a shared future and economic and security achievements, or a return to hate and anger and corruption of the past," he added.

Lapid laid out the three points that he said the government was already doing.

Workers prepare ballot boxes for the upcoming Israeli elections, at the central elections committee warehouse in Shoham, before they are shipped to polling stations, October 12, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Lapid's vision for the future

The first was a plan called "Law and Order," which he deemed "a real plan to bring order and sovereignty to the country." The second was the fight against the high cost of living, and the third was "safeguarding Israel's liberal democracy," which included maintaining the independence of the courts, the rule of law, and LGBT and women's rights.

He also listed a number of achievements that he said the government had achieved since it was formed in June 2021, arguing that it would have had many more with a full four-year tenure. These included gaining control over COVID-19 without lockdowns, erasing the deficit and lowering unemployment, joining the fight against global warming, Operation Breaking Dawn in Gaza, implementing reforms to lower prices on a large number of items and strengthening the Israel Police and Border Police.

The election will be held on November 1, and the final results will be published a number of days later. President Isaac Herzog will then award one of the party leaders the mandate to attempt to form a coalition of at least 61 seats. Polls are currently predicting that neither side will be able to do so.