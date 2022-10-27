The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel Elections: Bibi bloc teeters on edge of 61 seats - final polls

A number of polls found that Netanyahu may manage to form a majority government after the upcoming elections.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 27, 2022 21:00
Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen smiling at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on May 23, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The right-wing bloc led by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is close to or will manage to reach the number of seats required to form a majority government, according to the last series of polls published by Israeli media ahead of the November 1 Knesset elections.

KAN News

According to a poll by KAN news on Thursday evening, the Likud will earn 31 seats, Yesh Atid will earn 24 seats, the Religious Zionist party will earn 14 seats and the National Unity party will earn 11 seats.

Meanwhile, Shas will earn eight seats, the United Torah Judaism party will earn seven seats, the Labor party and Yisrael Beytenu will earn six seats each, Meretz will earn five seats and Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am will earn four seats each.

The KAN poll leaves the Netanyahu-led bloc with 60 seats and the bloc led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid with 56 seats.

Workers prepare ballot boxes for the upcoming Israeli elections, at the central elections committee warehouse in Shoham, before they are shipped to polling stations, October 12, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Workers prepare ballot boxes for the upcoming Israeli elections, at the central elections committee warehouse in Shoham, before they are shipped to polling stations, October 12, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel Hayom

According to a poll by Israel Hayom, the Likud will earn 30 seats, Yesh Atid will earn 25 seats, the Religious Zionist party will earn 15 seats and the National Unity party will earn 11 seats.

Meanwhile, Shas will earn nine seats, the United Torah Judaism party will earn seven seats, the Labor party will earn six seats, Yisrael Beytenu will earn five seats and Meretz, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am will earn four seats each.

The Israel Hayom poll leaves the Netanyahu-led bloc with 61 seats and the Lapid bloc with 55 seats.

Channel 14

According to a poll by Channel 14 news, the Likud will earn 34 seats, Yesh Atid will earn 23 seats, the National Unity party will earn 13 seats and the Religious Zionist party will earn 12 seats.

Meanwhile, Shas will earn nine seats, the United Torah Judaism party will earn seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu will earn six seats and Meretz, Labor, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am will earn four seats each.

The Channel 14 poll leaves the Netanyahu-led bloc with 62 seats and the Lapid bloc with 54.



