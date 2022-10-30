The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Israel Elections: Which parties, politicians are Israelis Googling?

Here are the parties and candidates that were searched the most in Israel in the past week up until the election, according to Google Trends.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 30, 2022 18:10
Google Doodle for Israel's election day (photo credit: screenshot)
Google Doodle for Israel's election day
(photo credit: screenshot)

Israel's elections are almost here, but with the voting a few days away, many in Israel seem to have been brushing up for news about the parties and candidates ahead of time.

Here are the parties and candidates that were searched the most in Israel in the past week up until the election, according to Google Trends.

Which Israeli political parties were searched for the most?

The most searched-for political party in Israel was Likud, which stayed on top of the list in the past week.

The second-most-searched-for political party in the past week was Yesh Atid, although not always. Some days it sunk into third place behind Labor or even Shas.

Israeli foreign minister and Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid walks next to Head of opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu at the assembly hall for a special session in memory of Israel's first Prime Minister David Ben Gurion, on November 8, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Labor was on average the third-most-searched-for political party in the past week, though sometimes dipping into fourth place.

Fourth place was the Religious Zionist Party, which also consists of Otzma Yehudit. This party straddled between third place and sixth place on any given day and was fourth overall.

After that was Shas, which straddled a similar line, followed by Meretz, United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beytenu, Habayit Hayehudi and Balad. The National Unity Party, Ra'am, Hadash-Ta'al and other minor parties received no searches.

The following is how it was broken down by percentage:

  • Likud: 22%
  • Yesh Atid: 17%
  • Labor: 13%
  • Religious Zionist Party (featuring Otzma Yehudit): 12%
  • Shas: 11%
  • Meretz: 10%
  • United Torah Judaism: 5%
  • Yisrael Beytenu: 4%
  • Habayit Hayehudi: 4%
  • Balad: 2%
  • National Unity: 0%
  • Ra'am: 0%
  • Hadash-Ta'al: 0%

Which Israeli politician was searched for the most?

The most-searched-for Israeli politician over the past week was Likud and opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who stayed No. 1 for both the overall week and each day.

The runner-up for the week was Yesh Atid leader and incumbent Prime Minister Yair Lapid, though on some days he dipped down into third or even fourth place.

The third spot on average went to Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich, who straddled between second and fifth place.

Fourth place went to National Unity Party leader and incumbent Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who also ranged on a daily basis between third and fifth.

After that was Habayit Hayehudi leader and incumbent Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who similarly ranged between second and fifth.

After that came Labor leader and incumbent Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, Yisrael Beytenu leader and incumbent Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, Meretz leader Zehava Galon, Shas leader Arye Deri, Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas, Hadash-Ta'al leader Ayman Odeh, Balad leader Sami Abu Sehahadeh and Economic Party leader Yaron Zelekha, Other minor party leaders, as well as the leaders of United Torah Judaism, didn't receive any searches.

The percentage breakdown for this is as follows:

  • Benjamin Netanyahu: 27%
  • Yair Lapid: 20%
  • Bezalel Smotrich: 12%
  • Benny Gantz: 11%
  • Ayelet Shaked: 11%
  • Merav Michaeli: 6%
  • Avigdor Liberman: 4%
  • Zehava Galon: 3%
  • Arye Deri: 2%
  • Ayman Odeh: 1%
  • Mansour Abbas: 1%
  • Sami Abu Sehahadeh: 1%
  • Yaron Zelekha: 1%


