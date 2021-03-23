The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel elections: The future of Israeli-Gulf relations after Netanyahu

Whoever emerges from Israel’s elections will continue to foster relations with the Gulf.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 23, 2021 12:55
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with the first UAE Ambassador to Israel, Muhammad Mahmoud Al Khaja, March 2, 2021. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with the first UAE Ambassador to Israel, Muhammad Mahmoud Al Khaja, March 2, 2021.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Israel's relations with the United Arab Emirates were in the spotlight during the recent election campaign. This was the result of a week of rumors and reports about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking to visit Abu Dhabi. The stories unfolded from March 10, when Netanyahu was seeking to go to the UAE, to March 19 when reports in Israel and abroad indicated that the UAE had “reduced official contacts with Israel in protest of Netanyahu’s attempts to involve them in the election campaign.” 
Much of what happened remains unclear. Netanyahu did want to go to the UAE but a trip via Jordan became a hurdle. Then, rumors persisted that he still planned to go as late as March 17. However this also became a controversy amid reports that the UAE felt it was becoming too visible in Israel’s elections. Anwar Gargash, a key voice and former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, tweeted that the "UAE would never be a part of any internal electioneering in Israel.” 
Amid the controversy, other voices sought to shift blame to the Biden administration, claiming that it had pressured the UAE regarding the Netanyahu trip. A summit planned for April was reportedly postponed that was to include US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Sudan, Morocco and Israel in Abu Dhabi. 
What is important at the end of this controversy is to see how it plays out after the elections.
Prior to the elections, the pressure in Jerusalem led to rumors and controversies swirling. Israeli politics and media is more chaotic than the UAE may be used to. It rightly eschews any involvement. At the end of the day, relations between Israel and the UAE are rapidly expanding on numerous levels, from businesses to Israeli participation at a large expos. The relations will grow over the summer as the air corridor is expected to reopen. There is also a flowering of Jewish life in the Gulf, a symbol of Bahrain and the UAE’s commitment to tolerance.  
Whoever emerges from Israel’s elections will continue to foster ties with the Gulf. One change may be that the Defense and Foreign Ministers may be replaced and they have generally been anchors over the last year in working professionally with counterparts abroad.
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz did important work in their respective ministries. Sometimes sidelined by the prime minister, they engaged in important discussions and Ashkenazi aided Israel diplomatically. Sometimes this aid was helpful specifically because he was not Netanyahu and didn’t carry the baggage that Netanyahu carries in places like the Kingdom of Jordan. The Kingdom is important to the Gulf, and Israel-Jordan relations are important for a variety of security reasons. 
In the end, Netanyahu is the face of Israel that the region, and the Gulf particularly, has known for years.
Alongside leaders like Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi, Netanyahu is a known commodity of the Middle East, a key strategist and building block of the region’s stability and security. It’s important to understand this because in the West this is not widely understood. The thirst for stability is key to Israel-Gulf relations.
This is because of Iran’s destabilizing influence in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. In addition Turkey has been seen as fanning the flames of the Muslim Brotherhood to undermine leaders in Egypt and elsewhere. Here Israel is seen as a hi-tech successful rock of defensive capability in the region.  
In the West, Netanyahu is sometimes portrayed as divisive or somehow controversial or incapable of creating a stable coalition, as if his future is always in doubt.
But in the Middle East, he is seen as much stronger and with more staying power. Elections come and go but Netanyahu has remained. These known quantities work in his favor and will likely work in Israel’s favor after the election if Netanyahu remains at the helm.
Netanyahu is also a key architect of closer relations with India, a country that is also important to the UAE. In all this, the short period of controversy prior to the election may have been a tempest in a teapot. It doesn’t mean it’s not important, Netanyahu’s constantly cancelled trips have been an embarrassment.
One issue that has resonated in the Gulf is the degree to which Israelis are often seen as being more in a hurry than the slower, cautious, pragmatic pace of the Gulf. When things are in a hurry, controversies and rumors will swirl. Even more so before elections. There will be a sigh of relief when the polls close in the region.  


Tags Jordan United Arab Emirates UAE Gulf Anthony Blinken
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

For the survival of our political future: Go and vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel has a disease: Fragmentation. Fix it by going out to vote - opinion

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Israel Elections: Fourth time's the charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by