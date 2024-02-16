US pushing for Palestinian state as Israel prepares for Rafah offensive
Barrage of rockets fired at Kiryat Shmona • Protesters demand hostage release deal, new elections
Netanyahu rejects unilateral Palestinian statehood after Biden call
״Israel outright rejects international dictates regarding a permanent arrangements with the Palestinians," Netanyahu wrote.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected all plans for unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood after he spoke with US President Joe Biden for 40 minutes and after the security cabinet met.
“At the cabinet meeting, I clarified my position regarding the recent talk of imposing a Palestinian state on Israel,” Netanyahu wrote in a post on X.
“These two sentences sum up my position,” he explained.
״Israel outright rejects international dictates regarding a permanent arrangements with the Palestinians. Such an arrangement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions,” Netanyahu wrote.
“Israel will continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Such recognition in the wake of the October 7 massacre would give a huge reward to unprecedented terrorism and prevent any future peace settlement,” Netanyahu stressed.
He spoke in the early hours of Friday after The Washington Post published an article the previous day about US plans with Arab allies to advance a two-state resolution to the conflict as part of a larger regional arrangement that would involve a Gaza ceasefire and Saudi normalization with Israel.
A number of European countries have also weighed unilateral Palestinian statehood recognition in light of the Israel-Hamas war.
Netanyahu has rejected full Palestinian statehood in favor of an autonomous Palestinian government in territory outside sovereign Israel but under IDF security control.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who is opposed to a Palestinian state had called on the security cabinet, which met Thursday night, to publicly reject any such plan.
Tensions regarding war in Gaza
Netanyahu’s comments come amid growing tension between him and Biden over critical issues regarding the Gaza war and the hostages.
CIA Director William Burns was in Israel on Thursday to discuss the stalled hostage talks with Netanyahu, a top that was also raised during the Prime Minister’s call with Biden.
Hamas has insisted that any deal must include a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of IDF forces from Gaza, two dictates Israel has rejected. But the US holds that there are still other areas of flexibility, such as with regards to demands on the release of Palestinian terrorists, where Israel could show flexibility.
Biden “reaffirmed his commitment to working tirelessly to support the release of all hostages as soon as possible, recognizing their appalling situation after 132 days in Hamas captivity,” the White House said after the call.”
The US has also asked Israel to take steps to ensure that increased humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and that the IDF presents a plan to protect Palestinian civilians during its planned military campaign into Rafah.
“The President and the Prime Minister also discussed the situation in Gaza and the urgency of ensuring that humanitarian assistance can get to Palestinian civilians in desperate need,” the White House said.
“The President also raised the situation in Rafah, and reiterated his view that a military operation should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the civilians in Rajah,” it added.Go to the full article >>
Poland chief rabbi leads Israel delegation to memorialize October massacre
The group met with the families of hostages, evacuees from the Gaza area, soldiers, and President Isaac Herzog.
WARSAW, POLAND — Chief Rabbi of Poland Michael Schudrich led a delegation of four other Polish Jewish community leaders to visit Israel this week to show solidarity with Israelis in the wake of the October 7 massacre.
The group met with the families of hostages, evacuees from the Gaza area, soldiers, and President Isaac Herzog. They visited the sites of the massacres and fighting in Israel, including Netivot, Sderot, Re’em, Kissufim, and Be’eri.
While normally it is Israelis sending delegations to Poland to visit Holocaust sites, Schudrich said the objective was to show Israelis “We’re with you, we’re one people,” and “also to see for ourselves and tell about it to more of our people, not only the Jewish community, but the [Polish] community at large.”
Shudrich said that at the beginning of the war, when many other solidarity missions arrived, his community was busy in Poland “getting the message out.”
“We’ve never done a solidarity mission before from Poland,” said Shudrich. “All five of us feel the obligation to go back and tell others.”
October 7 was a terrible pogrom, but Shudrich said that it wasn’t the Holocaust because the State of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces exist.
“While it didn’t work perfectly on 7 it did on October 8,” he said.
The pogrom and the Holocaust were “not the same thing, but on the other hand, we hear things on the human level that resonate in the same way.”
'I feel great hope for the beautiful Jewish people'
Shudrich said that he had the honor of helping soldiers stationed at a base near Kissufim. They had ordered tactical pants and shirts from Poland, but the shipments were canceled due to Houthi maritime terrorism. The soldiers contacted Shudrich, and he brought the tactical uniforms with him.
“To be able to see our soldiers, these gibborim, was incredibly important,” said Shudrich.
The rabbi said he also found his meeting with Herzog inspiring, because the president asked about the Jews of Poland, while Polish Jews were worrying about Israelis. Due to the capacity of being able to show so much care for one another, “I feel great hope for the beautiful Jewish people.”
The idea for the trip was his, said Shudrich. World Mizrachi said it worked to coordinate the delegation. The movement has worked to organize dozens of delegations from communities across the globe.
“In a time when the State of Israel is in deep pain and we are confronting an ongoing security threat on multiple fronts, it has been so encouraging to see how the Jewish people have a real desire to be here with us,” said World Mizrachi acting COO Rabbi Danny Mirvis. “The missions that we are able to facilitate are designed to be far more than ‘bearing witness’ trips but give people the sense that they are truly experiencing what Israel is going through and are able to demonstrate that the concept of one people with one heart is really what defines us as a nation.”Go to the full article >>
Egypt setting up area at Gaza border which could be used to shelter Palestinians - sources
One of the sources said Egypt was optimistic talks to clinch a ceasefire can avoid any such scenario, but is establishing the area at the border as a temporary and precautionary measure.
Egypt is preparing an area at the Gaza border which could accommodate Palestinians in case an Israeli offensive into Rafah prompts an exodus across the frontier, four sources said, in what they described as a contingency move by Cairo.
Egypt, which denied making any such preparations, has repeatedly raised the alarm over the possibility that Israel's Gaza offensive could displace Palestinians into Sinai - something Cairo says would be completely unacceptable- echoing warnings from Arab states such as Jordan.
The United States has repeatedly said it would oppose any displacement of Palestinians out of Gaza.
One of the sources said Egypt was optimistic talks to clinch a ceasefire can avoid any such scenario, but is establishing the area at the border as a temporary and precautionary measure.
Three security sources said Egypt had begun preparing a desert area with some basic facilities which could be used to shelter Palestinians, emphasizing this was a contingency step.
The sources Reuters spoke to for this story declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Israel has said it will mount an offensive to take out Hamas's "last bastion" in Rafah, where well over 1 million Palestinians have sought sanctuary from its Gaza offensive.
Israel has said its army is drawing up a plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah to other parts of the Gaza Strip.
But UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Thursday it was an "illusion" to think people in Gaza could evacuate to a safe place and warned of the possibility of Palestinians spilling into Egypt if Israel launches a military operation in Rafah.
He called this scenario "a sort of Egyptian nightmare."
Egyptian opposition
Egypt has framed its opposition to the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza as part of wider Arab rejection of any repeat of the "Nakba," or "catastrophe," when some 700,000 Palestinians fled or were forced from their homes in the war surrounding Israel's creation in 1948.
The first source said construction of the camp began three or four days ago and it would offer temporary shelter in any scenario of people crossing the frontier "until a resolution is reached."
Asked about the accounts by the sources, the head of Egypt's State Information Service said: "This has no basis in truth. Our Palestinian brothers have said and Egypt has said that there is no preparation for this possibility."
Sinai Foundation for Human Rights, an activist organization, published images on Monday it said showed construction trucks and cranes working in the area and images of concrete barriers.
Citing an unidentified source, the Sinai Foundation said that the construction work was intended to create a secured area in case of a mass exodus of Palestinians.
Reuters was able to confirm the location of part of the video as Rafah from the position of the buildings, trees and fences which match satellite imagery of the area.
Reuters was not able to confirm the location of the whole of the video or the date on which it was filmed.
Israel ties under pressure
Some 1.5 million Palestinians are currently in Rafah, more than half of the Gaza Strip's population, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
Israel says it needs to expand its assault into Rafah to wipe out Hamas, the terror group behind the October 7 attack in which 1,200 people were killed in Israel and another 250 abducted.
With more than 28,000 people already killed in Israel's offensive in Gaza, according to health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza, the fate of people sheltering in Rafah has become a point of international concern, including for Israel's Western allies.
US President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel should not proceed with a Rafah operation without a plan to ensure the safety of the people sheltering there.
A US State Department spokesperson said: "The president has been clear that we do not support the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. The US is not funding camps in Egypt for displaced Palestinians."
Netanyahu's office has ordered the army to draw up a plan to evacuate Rafah. But no plan has emerged yet.
Netanyahu, in an interview with ABC News, said they could go to areas north of Rafah cleared by the army.
Avi Dichter, Israel's Agriculture and Rural Development Minister of agriculture, said on Wednesday the evacuation was "a military issue" and the Israeli army knew how to do it.
In comments to Israel's Army Radio, Dichter said there was "enough land west of Rafah," and mentioned Al Mawasi - an area on the shore to which the Israeli military said civilians should flee early in the offensive.
The Gaza war has piled pressure on relations between Egypt and Israel, which signed a peace deal in 1979.
Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, a former Egyptian foreign minister, said earlier this week Israeli actions threatened the continuity of agreements with Egypt and Jordan - a reference to peace treaties with both Arab states.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on February 12 Egypt had maintained the agreement for 40 years and would continue to do so as long as both sides were committed to it.Go to the full article >>
IDF publishes the name of a fallen soldier
St.-Sgt. Noam Haba, 20 years old from Jerusalem, fell in combat on February 15.
He was a fighter in the 202nd Battalion, Parachute Brigade, and fell in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip. His family has been notified.Go to the full article >>
US VP to meet with Israel president, Iraqi PM in Munich
US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, the White House said.Go to the full article >>
Egypt building border wall as Israel assaults Rafah - WSJ
The wall, which is set to span 8 square miles, is being developed as Egyptian officials fear refugees from Gaza will flood into the country after Israel removes Hamas from power.
Egypt is constructing a wall along its border with the Gaza Strip in Rafah, where 1.3 million civilians remain displaced as Israel clashes with Hamas terrorists, Egyptian officials told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.
The wall, which is set to span 8 square miles, is being developed as Egyptian officials fear refugees from Gaza will flood into the country after Israel removes Hamas from power. Arab media first reported the construction in December, though the WSJ and New York Times have now confirmed the development of a barrier along the Egypt-Gaza border.
Egypt has previously declared its opposition to any Israeli offensive in the southern Gaza Strip that could destabilize its border with the strip. The Egyptian foreign ministry said on Sunday Sunday of the “grave consequences” of an Israeli military operation in Rafah and called on Israel to refrain from “taking measures that would further complicate the situation and would harm the interests of everyone involved without exception.”
Israel’s push for a Rafah operation comes as it is under heavy international pressure to halt the war and amid growing tension with the Biden administration, which has not sought to hide its frustrations with Israel even as it continued to support its battle against Hamas.
While Western media has reported that Egypt has threatened to suspend ties with Israel if the IDF launches an offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza, Army Radio cited Egyptian officials as saying on Sunday that Egypt would not act to prevent an offensive in Rafah as long as civilians aren't harmed.
Egypt’s border with Gaza
The IDF informed Egypt of its intention to occupy the border area on the "Philadelphi" Rafa route and asked the Egyptian soldiers to clear the border, according to Arab media reports in December.
Egypt has repeatedly voiced its refusal to provide a haven to Gazan refugees fleeing the war, with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly saying that Cairo is "ready to sacrifice millions of lives to protect our territory from any encroachment” in an October 31st speech.
The two countries have maintained a blockade on Gaza, strictly limiting the movement of people and goods across its borders, after Hamas took control there in 2007.
Go to the full article >>
Tovah Lazaroff and Reuters contributed to this report.
Netanyahu seeks to plug leaks with legal action against journalists
The Union of Journalists in Israel attacked the plan saying it was anti-democratic and would harm press freedoms, with "no equal" in democratic countries.
Due to several leaks from cabinet meetings, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed for criminal prosecutions of those who publish cabinet meeting leaks, according to Israeli media.
Netanyahu has asked that all elements of cabinet meetings stay private and that publishing any of the details of the meetings, even those that are not defined as security-related, should be forbidden.
Any cabinet meeting details not pre-approved by the censor could lead to the leaker and the journalist publishing the details being criminally prosecuted.
It is expected that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara will oppose the move, which would make the prosecution of any leakers difficult.
The Knesset Speaker's Office confirmed that there had been a request made to the Attorney General on January 8, 2024, requesting that an investigation be opened into the leaking of sensitive information from the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee to the media by a Knesset member.
Knesset investigation
Speaker Amir Ohana ordered an investigation into the leaks to determine their source, appointing an officer to investigate.
The investigating officer collected witness testimony as well as accessed the security cameras in the committee's compound, along with other evidence.
The investigation revealed that only a single Knesset member had accessed the information from the time it arrived at the committee six months ago to the inspection date. The MK accessed the information twice close to the time it was leaked to the media.
Further inspection revealed that the MK had marked on the meeting's notes the same parts which were eventually published. The committee director stated that that copy was the only existing copy of the meeting and that the MK had received it without any markings.
The investigating officer said, "It must be remembered that on the other side sits a foreign intelligence agent gathering every detail of information in order to complete its intelligence puzzle."
Ohana asked the Attorney General to open a criminal investigation immediately and prosecution if the evidence warrants it.
"Refraining from taking all legal measures will encourage and incentivize more leaks from more meetings, something that will not only harm the security of the state but also the Knesset's ability to maintain proper supervision of the government and its institutions, which will not, to put it mildly, share confidential information in the future," Ohana wrote in his letter to Baharav-Miara.
Gilad Kariv identified as the leak
Israeli media identified the leaker MK as Labor MK Gilad Kariv.
"Any investigation in connection with the leakage of information from the war cabinet, an expanded cabinet, government discussions, and Knesset committees is welcome and appropriate," Kariv said in response.
"To the extent that it is a political inspection, selective enforcement, or an inspection aimed at terrorizing members of the Knesset, it will run into the steel wall of democracy."
"I intend to contact the Attorney General with a request to start an immediate investigation of the leaks from the War Cabinet about attack plans in Lebanon and Gaza that endangered IDF soldiers, at the same time as the investigation concerning the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee," he said. "If necessary, a petition will be submitted to the High Court of Justice to order the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) to investigate the leaks that endanger the soldiers' lives."
The Union of Journalists in Israel criticized the plan saying "The Prime Minister's proposal to allow the prosecution of journalists for legitimate press publications is a bright warning sign on the way to a serious attack on the freedom of the press."
The Union attacked the plan saying it was anti-democratic and would harm press freedoms, with "no equal" in democratic countries.
"If the prime minister feels that there is a problem with leaks, let him deal with the accomplices and not with the journalists who are doing their job," the Union said.Go to the full article >>
IDF strikes three Hezbollah buildings in southern Lebanon
The IDF struck targets belonging to Hezbollah on Thursday evening according to an IDF spokesperson.
The jets struck three buildings and terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
The strikes were in the area of the villages of Kantara, Yarin, and Tayba.
The IDF struck more terror infrastructure in the area of Lavona.Go to the full article >>
German Minister of Justice expresses support for Israel
He made a plea with the media: “That Hamas not be confused with a news agency.”
Those who are not German citizens and spread antisemitic hate or commit violent acts must have their residential status put into question in Germany, according to German Minister of Justice Dr. Marco Buschmann.
He spoke at Joint Perspectives, a cooperative conference hosted by WELT (Axel Springer SE) and The Jerusalem Post, to discuss the challenges and obstacles that have arisen in the wake of the October 7 massacre and the resulting war.
Upon beginning his speech, he confessed that it is only “half-true” that he was happy to be in attendance. “Of course, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to talk to some distinguished individuals,” he clarified. “But I am not happy about the reason for being here today, none of us are.”
“Jews were so indisputably the victims” on October 7, he explained, repeating the concern over rising antisemitism in the wake of the war, in the world and in Germany specifically, too.
“Those who plan or commit acts of violence against Jews in this country will face charges,” he said. “Those who disseminate propaganda… who condone criminal acts are engaging in criminal acts and will be prosecuted accordingly. And if they are not German citizens… we must look at their residence status.”
He explained that the last thing the German government wishes is for antisemites to become German citizens.
Not just in person
Antisemitism is just as prevalent online as it is in person – even more so. “Since the 7th of October, the [police] has sent… 2,977 deletion requests to service providers,” Buschmann revealed.
He additionally said that the German government “has banned the use of the slogan, ‘From the River to the Sea/Palestine will be Free.’
“I have every confidence that the commission will keep a close eye on the situation and take appropriate action when necessary. It is not acceptable for t-shirts questioning the existence of Israel to be available to order on the internet.”
He made a plea with the media: “That Hamas not be confused with a news agency.”
“Antisemites hate Jews, but in doing so, they hate people,” he continued. “In fact, they hate humanity itself because those that oppress a particular group of people would do the same to another. In this conflict, we stand beside Israel. That is where Germany belongs.
He further stated that those say Germany should look at both sides of the conflict must know that is “exactly what we do… On the one side, we see a fanatical Islamist regime, on the other, we see a liberal democracy.
“We know exactly where we stand. We stand with the victims, with liberal democracy, with Jews; we stand with Israel. We stand with Israel because we know who started the terror of the 7th of October.”
Finally, he hinted at the need for a ceasefire by stating, “We stand with Israel because we are convinced that our friends in Israel know that even a legitimate war must come to an end one day.”Go to the full article >>
US carries out cyberattack on Iranian warship in Red Sea - NBC News report
The US operation was meant to inhibit the Iranian ship’s ability to share intelligence with Houthi militants in Yemen.
The United States conducted a cyberattack recently against an Iranian military ship in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden that had been collecting intelligence on cargo vessels, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing three US officials.
The cyberattack took place a week ago as part of a government response to a drone attack by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq that killed three US service members in Jordan late last month and wounded dozens of others, the report said.
NBC reported that the operation was intended to inhibit the ship’s ability to share intelligence with Houthi militants in Yemen.
The Iran-aligned Houthi, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have launched a wave of exploding drones and missiles at commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in recent weeks, calling it a response to Israel's military operations in Gaza and a show of solidarity with Palestinians.
The attacks have slowed trade between Asia and Europe and raised fears of supply bottlenecks.
The US military has responded with strikes against the group. President Joe Biden said in January that strikes on Houthi targets would continue even as he acknowledged they may not be halting their attacks.
The White House National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the NBC News report.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says