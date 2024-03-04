Airstrikes hammer Hezbollah infrustructure, Kamala Harris calls for ceasefire, hostage release
Hamas refuses to list living hostages, putting ceasefire deal at risk of collapse • IDF ground forces enter new part of Khan Yunis
UNRWA draft report alleges beatings, sexual abuse of Gazan detainees - NYT
The IDF strongly denies allegations of sexual abuse and says that all deaths in custody, as well as any formal complaints of mistreatment, are investigated by the military police.
An as-yet unpublished investigation by UNRWA, the controversial UN agency tasked with managing Palestinian needs in Gaza and elsewhere, accuses Israel of human rights violations in its treatment of detained Gazans, alleging beatings and sexual abuse, according to a report by The New York Times on Sunday.
The report comes amid increased scrutiny of UNRWA itself— which is accused of turning a blind eye to Hamas support among its ranks, including staff who actively participated in the October 7 attacks.
It also comes amid scrutiny of Israel’s detention of Palestinians, with widespread interrogations a crucial component of the intelligence-gathering operation behind Israel’s military campaign to depose Hamas and free the estimated 134 Israeli hostages held captive to the terror group.
“The document”— “based on interviews with more than 100 of the 1,002 detainees who were released back to Gaza by mid-February”— “includes accounts from detainees who said they were beaten, stripped, robbed, blindfolded, sexually abused and denied access to lawyers and doctors, often for more than a month,” The Times report said, adding that while the newspaper could not corroborate the allegations, parts of the report match testimony of released detainees interviewed by the outlet.
Prisons recently released detainees due to lack of space
The Israeli NGO Physicians for Human Rights published a report last month on the conditions of Palestinian detainees since October 7, writing that “reports received… raise fears that incarceration conditions have deteriorated to far below the minimum required by law, endangering the lives of those in custody.” The organization called in December for "an immediate ceasefire and the urgent release of all hostages" in Gaza.
Israel’s security agency, the Shin Bet, released a number of detainees last week, citing a lack of space in the country’s prisons. The move was denounced by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, who called the releases a “gesture for Ramadan” and denied that the Prison Service was acting within its jurisdiction.
The minister's relationships with both the Shin Bet and the Prison Service have been contentious since his appointment to the government in 2022.
In rare interview, Syria’s Assad defends Hamas, praises Putin to pro-Kremlin journalist
The Syrian dictator also expressed support for Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and compared the war between Israel and Hamas to that war, painting both Hamas and Russia as acting in self-defense.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad gave a rare interview this week to a Kremlin-aligned Russian news presenter from his palace in the capital city of Damascus, defending Hamas, praising Putin, and casting the United States as a hypocritical hegemon that the two dictatorships have served to humble.
Assad, whose government has been fighting rebel groups for almost thirteen years in a civil war that has taken about 500,000 lives, presented Israel as the aggressor in Gaza, and justified Hamas’s October 7 invasion of Israel’s south as self-defense, insisting that the attack is justified by historical context.
The Syrian dictator also expressed support for Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and compared the war between Israel and Hamas to that war, asserting that Russia’s invasion of the European nation was self-defense, just as he views Hamas’s invasion of Israel to have been:
“Anyone from Israel will come and say to you, ‘but you are talking about history,’” Assad told his Russian interviewer, Vladimir Solovyov, “[but] is history separated from the past?” The Syrian president then implied that the invasion of Ukraine was a response to “attempts to encircle your country, Russia, from the south,” concluding, “Everything that happens in the present is a result of history. The situation is the same."
Interview underscores Syria-Russia-Iran alliance
Assad has been allied with Russian President Vladimir Putin since September 2015, an alliance that is widely credited with having shifted the balance of the conflict, turning the battlefield in Assad’s favor and thus rescuing the Arab nationalist regime. A relentless Russian bombing campaign allowed the regime to retake the city of Aleppo in late 2016, and Idlib from 2018 to 2020.
Both these campaigns were widely accused of war crimes, with Russian forces appearing to routinely target civilian infrastructure.
Iran also participated in the war, supporting Assad via arms, training, special forces, and the support of its proxy militias, such as Hezbollah, which has been attacking Israel’s north, and exchanging fire with the IDF along the Israel-Lebanon border, since Hamas attacked the Jewish state on October 7, initiating the ongoing war. Iran has also supported Russia’s war against Ukraine, supplying the Russian military with arms such as Shahed drones.
Solyvov, the Russian journalist who interviewed Assad, began the sit-down by praising Assad’s Syria as “great country that freely chose its fate,” while invoking Iran as a potential victim of nuclear aggression by the United States or Israel, saying that these two were the “only countries that could use nuclear weapons” and that Iran could be targeted, if the conflict in the region escalates.
Denial of war crimes by Assad or Russia in Syria and Ukraine
Assad and Solovyov also commiserated over the global condemnations of alleged war crimes by the Syrian government during the country’s civil war and by the Russian army in Ukraine. “In 2017,” the Russian presenter told Assad, “the lying West alleged the use of chemical weapons,” a reference to the Khan Shaykhun chemical attack in Syria, which the US, Israel, Human Rights Watch, and others charge was conducted by the Assad regime and killed around 90 people, but Damascus and Moscow deny took place.
“When the special Russian military operation began,” Solovyov went on, using an official term for the invasion of Ukraine two years ago, “the West tried to break the negotiations. In Istanbul, Russia was accused of horrific crimes in Bucha. Our people do not believe this.”
Solovyov was referring to the allegations of summary executions, rape, and torture by Russian forces during the period of its occupation before the Ukrainian army recaptured it about a month into the war. Russia denies that any crimes took place, contrary to findings by the United States government as well as NGOs such as Amnesty International and media outlets such as the New York Times.
“The people of the West are not a bad people,” Assad responded, “but the media and politicians are allied in order to make this people ignorant and therefore they can tell them anything.”
Assad praises Putin, decries the West
Solovyov asked Assad about the upcoming presidential election in Russia, in which Putin will face several pre-approved candidates, none of whom opposes the war in Ukraine. “To what degree will these elections affect the future of the world and not just Russia?” Solovyov asked.
“Russia,” Assad answered, “is a country on which the fate of the world depends,” and invoked an Arabic proverb that one must not switch horses in the middle of a battle, asserting that due to the war in Ukraine, Russia must not change leaders. Assad then said that Syrians “cannot look at the situation in Russia as an internal situation,” and that there was no question whom Syrians support, the obvious answer being Putin.
Meanwhile, the Syrian leader mocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying that the wartime leader is “basically a clown. This was his role before the presidency”— Zelensky was a comedian prior to entering politics— “and he succeeded more after he became president in this respect.”
The remark about Zelensky came in the context of a discussion of western sanctions, with Assad dismissing their long-term importance and urging Russians not to succumb to international pressure, describing the west as a transactional actor that cannot be counted on. "You may pay a price… in the short term," Assad said of coming under Western sanction, "but in the long term, far and away, you will win." The Syrian president invoked the history of the Shah in Iran as an example of allying with the West only to be betrayed when interests were no longer aligned.
IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
The IDF continues to strike terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Sunday.
IAF fighter jets attacked terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Ayta ash Shab and Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon.
A number of rocket launches from Lebanon were detected entering Israeli territory in the areas of Metula, Ghajar, and Malkia on Sunday.
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
Hamas terrorist responsible for recruitment killed by IDF strike
A Hamas terrorist responsible for recruiting others to Hamas was killed in an IDF strike on Sunday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.
The terrorist, Mahmoud Muhammad Abd Haz was killed in a refugee camp in central Gaza. Haz was responsible for recruiting Hamas operatives, specifically to the Zeytun Brigades. He also raised funds for other Hamas activities, the IDF said.
Haz was killed by a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet.
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
US VP Harris: Israel must do more to boost aid into Gaza
US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday called on the Israeli government to do more to increase the flow of aid into Gaza, saying the Gazans were suffering from a humanitarian catastrophe in which the conditions were inhumane.
Speaking in Selma, Alabama, at a commemoration of "Bloody Sunday," when state troopers beat peaceful protesters, Harris also said there must be an immediate ceasefire in Gaza that would secure the release of hostages that Hamas kidnapped while allowing more aid to get inside Gaza.
'Save us': Israeli media leaks recording of killed Gaza hostages' final moments
In the audio, Alon and Yotam can be heard yelling "save us" and "we're hostages." The audio then has a few shots of gunfire and is abruptly cut.
Leaked audio from the moments when Alon Shamriz tried to get the IDF to rescue him as well as Yotam Haim and Samer Talaka, before they were wrongfully identified as terrorists and accidentally killed by the IDF, was published by Kan news on X on Sunday.
בלעדי: הקלטות הגבורה של אלון שמריז – כך ניסה להציל את עצמו ואת חבריו מהשבי בלב עזה | לכתבה המלאה >>> https://t.co/imzN4qKlSi@carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/NYSy6NniAG— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 3, 2024
In the audio, Alon and Yotam can be heard yelling "save us" and "we're hostages." The audio then has a few shots of gunfire and is abruptly cut.
The audio was obtained from a camera attached to a dog from the Oketz unit. According to reports, the dog was shot upon entrance of the building by the terrorists holding the three hostages, but the camera continued to record.
Alon's brother Yonatan revealed that the audio was leaked before it was presented to the family, on a post on X.
את התחקיר ראינו בגלילות מול חבורת קצינים זחוחים..בקטע של ההקלטות אמא שלי יצאה כי ידעה שלא תעמוד בזה. הקשבתי-הדמעות זלגו והדם קפא במשך כמה דקות.— Shimriz (@shimrizzz) March 3, 2024
חשבתי שזה מאחורינו..אף אחד לא צריך לשמוע את זה.
והנה צהל מדליף ועושה לנו טרור פסיכולוגי של החמאס.
עכשיו זה בחוץ..לעולם
תחיי מדינת ישראל
The IDF denied the appeal to recognize Shamriz as a fallen soldier
This leak happened one day after the IDF announced that it would refuse to recognize Alon Shamriz with the status of a fallen soldier, Israeli media reported.
The family of Shamriz had filed an appeal to the IDF and the state to change his status shortly after it was reported that he was killed.
The IDF stated that its reason for denying the appeal, was because Alon Shamriz wasn't in active ore reserve duty at the time of his death.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 33 of which killed in captivity, IDF says