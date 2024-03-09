Biden concerned with escalating violence in east Jerusalem as US airdrops aid to Gaza
White supremacists, seizing on Israel-Hamas war, have accelerated their antisemitism since Oct. 7
“It literally is a new normal. There’s just far more violent antisemitism on these platforms than we’ve ever seen before."
At a recent city council meeting in Evanston, Illinois, a man in dark sunglasses stepped up to the podium during the public comment period to accuse the Anti-Defamation League of stifling free speech.
Wearing a hat with the logo of the neo-Nazi group Goyim Defense League, the man — who claimed to be a local resident — held up what he said was an "ADL toolkit that was sent to city councils across this nation."
US strikes against Houthi missiles in Yemen, CENTCOM says
The US military said on Friday that it conducted a self-defense strike against two truck-mounted anti-ship missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
"At approximately 3:55 p.m. (Sanaa time), Houthi terrorists fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into the Gulf of Aden at M/V Propel Fortune, a Singapore-flagged, owned, and operated vessel," US Central Command said in a post on X, adding that there were no injuries or damage reported.
In the October speech that went viral, Davidai condemned the university for allowing “pro-terror” student demonstrations and told parents that their children on Ivy League campuses were not safe.
Shai Davidai, an Israeli assistant professor at Columbia University’s business school, has gained prominence over the past five months for criticizing the university’s response to campus antisemitism. Now, he says the university has placed him under investigation.
Davidai declined to comment on the details of the investigation but said it was being carried out by the university's Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action, which responds to allegations of harassment and discrimination on campus.
Synagogue bomb threat is dramatized in Oscars ad against antisemitism by Robert Kraft
The 60-second Oscars ad depicts what happened in Attleboro, Massachusetts, last fall when Congregation Agudas Achim, a Reconstructionist synagogue, was evacuated because of a bomb threat.
A real-life synagogue bomb threat of the type that plagued Jewish congregations for much of last year will be dramatized in an ad during Sunday’s Academy Awards, the most-watched non-football television broadcast in the United States.
The spot has been placed by Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, which also ran an ad during last month's Super Bowl. Both ads depict relations between Jews and other groups, in keeping with the foundation's mission of raising awareness of antisemitism among non-Jewish audiences.
This digital media initiative highlights strength of Jewish, Israeli women during Gaza war
Some of the videos from this initiative can be seen below, and can be follow by their Instagram and TikTok handle: @valorstories.
A social media initiative titled "Women of Valor - Women of the War" began last month for the purpose of showcasing the strength and untold narratives of Jewish and Israeli women amidst the war against Hamas.
The whole campaign is led by Shifra Soloveichik, the wife of an IDF reserve duty soldier, who also has a social media and film background, and these stories are meant to unite and amplify Jewish women worldwide through sharing their own personal experiences on multiple social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp.
Matisyahu concert canceled amid threat of pro-Palestinian protests for the 3rd time
“While my fans and I are deeply hurt by this, please know we will not cower to these bullies and the pressure they exert,” Matisyahu wrote.
A third Matisyahu concert has been canceled in response to the threat of pro-Palestinian protests, the American Jewish reggae musician shared on his Instagram Friday afternoon.
The show had been scheduled for Friday night at House of Blues Chicago.
New campaign raises awareness for female hostages on International Women's Day
The campaign video contains footage of 14 women pacing around in cells, while text flashes by, asking viewers if they are able to "ignore them now."
The Israeli National Public Diplomacy Directorate revealed its new campaign on Friday to raise awareness for the hostages in Gaza on International Women's Day, which will project footage of women in captivity on the side of a building.
The campaign video contains footage of 14 women pacing around in cells, while text flashes by, asking viewers if they are able to "ignore them now."
Biden concerned with violence in east Jerusalem if ceasefire deal not reached
US President Joe Biden stressed on Friday that "it will be difficult to reach a ceasefire until the beginning of Ramadan," and that he is "concerned about violence in east Jerusalem during Ramadan if we do not achieve a ceasefire deal," Hebrew media quoted him as saying.
This is a developing story.
Biden predicts 'come to Jesus' meeting with Netanyahu over Gaza aid
Biden was recorded making the comment on Thursday night in what appeared to be a further sign of his frustration at dealing with Netanyahu over the issue of Gaza.
President Joe Biden said he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the two of them were headed for a "come to Jesus" meeting over the issue of getting humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to a video clip posted on Friday.
President Biden: "I told him, Bibi, and don't repeat this, but you and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting."— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) March 8, 2024
“I’m on a hot mic here. Good. That’s good.” pic.twitter.com/KCgpbx4awf
Biden was recorded making the comment on Thursday night while on Capitol Hill for his State of the Union speech in what appeared to be a further sign of his frustration at dealing with Netanyahu over the issue of Gaza.
UNRWA report says Israel coerced some agency employees to falsely admit Hamas links
The document said several UNRWA Palestinian staffers had been detained by the Israeli army, and experienced severe physical beatings, waterboarding, and threats of harm to family members.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said some employees released into Gaza from Israeli detention reported having been pressured by Israeli authorities into falsely stating that the agency has Hamas links and that staff took part in the Oct. 7 attacks.
The assertions are contained in a report by the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reviewed by Reuters and dated February 2024 which detailed allegations of mistreatment in Israeli detention made by unidentified Palestinians, including several working for UNRWA.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 33 of which killed in captivity, IDF says