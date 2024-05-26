Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

IDF clarifies no soldier was abducted, protesters call for hostage deal

IDF strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon • Reserve soldier critically wounded in Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Additional IDF activity in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, May 23, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Additional IDF activity in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF apologizes for publishing video containing hostage abduction details without informing family

Daniel Hagari called Matan's parents, Einat and Yaron, on Friday morning to personally apologize for the mistake and to assure them it was made due to human error.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A screenshot from the video detailing kidanpping of IDF observers on October 7, 2023. (photo credit: screenshot)
A screenshot from the video detailing kidanpping of IDF observers on October 7, 2023.
(photo credit: screenshot)

An IDF spokesperson apologized to the family of Matan Zangauker, after publishing details of his abduction without their knowledge and consent.

R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari claimed the mistake was made due to human error.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF opens investigation into masked soldier’s threatening video calling for mutiny - report

The video was also shared by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, on his Telegram account.

By JOANIE MARGULIES
Masked soldier or reservist under investigation by the IDF for encouraging rebellion against Gallant and Halevi. (photo credit: screenshot)
Masked soldier or reservist under investigation by the IDF for encouraging rebellion against Gallant and Halevi.
(photo credit: screenshot)

The IDF has launched an investigation after footage circulated online of a soldier or reservist calling for a rebellion against IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Yoav Gallant.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Two Hezbollah members killed in strike in central Syria - KAN

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Two Hezbollah members were killed in a strike in central Syria, according to a KAN report.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel pushing to renew talks on a hostage deal

By WALLA!
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST/REUTERS)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST/REUTERS)

The War Cabinet is set to meet on Saturday to discuss negotiations for the hostage deal, a senior Israeli official said.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF strikes Hezbollah threats in eight different areas in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Israel Air Force fighter jets struck several Hezbollah military structures southern Lebanon, the military said on Saturday.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Reserve soldier critically wounded during combat in northern Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An IDF reservist was critically wounded in combat in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said on Saturday.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Yemen's Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles towards Red Sea

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Iranian-backed Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles towards the Red Sea early on Saturday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Hope for new hostage deal talks grows despite continuing fighting in Gaza

Israel pressed on with its offensive in Gaza to eliminate Hamas after the top United Nations court ordered Israel on Friday to stop attacking the southern city of Gaza.

By REUTERS
IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, May 21, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, May 21, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Prospects grew on Saturday for the resumption of hostage deal negotiations, according to an official with knowledge in the matter. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Hostage's cousin: 'Netanyahu is sabotaging a deal, because of him girls are raped in Gaza'

Ifat Kalderon, cousin of hostage Ofer Kalderon, blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the condition the girls are being held in.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Hostage relatives and protesters gather in front of Begin bridge in Tel Aviv, demanding a deal, May, 25, 2024. (Viaa Maariv)

Ifat Kalderon, cousin of hostage Ofer Kalderon, blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the condition female hostages are being in while in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Hostage families rally in Tel Aviv as demonstrations erupt throughout country

Protests are happening in Beersheba, Kfar Saba, Caesaria, Herzliya, Netanya, Zikhron Ya'acov, and Tel Aviv - with the largest and main protest is happening on Kaplan Street.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Protesters take to Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv demanding the government to accept a hostage release deal and immediate new elections May 25, 2024. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Protesters take to Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv demanding the government to accept a hostage release deal and immediate new elections May 25, 2024.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Protesters took to the streets in many cities throughout the country on Saturday night calling for an immediate hostage deal and new elections.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less
1
2

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 125 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says