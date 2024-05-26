IDF clarifies no soldier was abducted, protesters call for hostage deal
IDF strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon • Reserve soldier critically wounded in Gaza Strip
IDF apologizes for publishing video containing hostage abduction details without informing family
Daniel Hagari called Matan's parents, Einat and Yaron, on Friday morning to personally apologize for the mistake and to assure them it was made due to human error.
An IDF spokesperson apologized to the family of Matan Zangauker, after publishing details of his abduction without their knowledge and consent.
R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari claimed the mistake was made due to human error.Go to the full article >>
IDF opens investigation into masked soldier’s threatening video calling for mutiny - report
The video was also shared by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, on his Telegram account.
The IDF has launched an investigation after footage circulated online of a soldier or reservist calling for a rebellion against IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Yoav Gallant.
Go to the full article >>
Two Hezbollah members killed in strike in central Syria - KAN
Two Hezbollah members were killed in a strike in central Syria, according to a KAN report.Go to the full article >>
Israel pushing to renew talks on a hostage deal
The War Cabinet is set to meet on Saturday to discuss negotiations for the hostage deal, a senior Israeli official said.Go to the full article >>
IDF strikes Hezbollah threats in eight different areas in Lebanon
Israel Air Force fighter jets struck several Hezbollah military structures southern Lebanon, the military said on Saturday.Go to the full article >>
Reserve soldier critically wounded during combat in northern Gaza Strip
An IDF reservist was critically wounded in combat in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said on Saturday.Go to the full article >>
Yemen's Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles towards Red Sea
The Iranian-backed Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles towards the Red Sea early on Saturday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.Go to the full article >>
Hope for new hostage deal talks grows despite continuing fighting in Gaza
Israel pressed on with its offensive in Gaza to eliminate Hamas after the top United Nations court ordered Israel on Friday to stop attacking the southern city of Gaza.
Prospects grew on Saturday for the resumption of hostage deal negotiations, according to an official with knowledge in the matter.Go to the full article >>
Hostage's cousin: 'Netanyahu is sabotaging a deal, because of him girls are raped in Gaza'
Ifat Kalderon, cousin of hostage Ofer Kalderon, blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the condition the girls are being held in.
Ifat Kalderon, cousin of hostage Ofer Kalderon, blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the condition female hostages are being in while in captivity in the Gaza Strip.Go to the full article >>
Hostage families rally in Tel Aviv as demonstrations erupt throughout country
Protests are happening in Beersheba, Kfar Saba, Caesaria, Herzliya, Netanya, Zikhron Ya'acov, and Tel Aviv - with the largest and main protest is happening on Kaplan Street.
Protesters took to the streets in many cities throughout the country on Saturday night calling for an immediate hostage deal and new elections.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 125 hostages remain in Gaza
- 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says