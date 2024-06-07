No response from Hamas for hostage deal, IDF unveils identity of terrorists killed in UN school

SORT BY Latest Oldest

IDF vs UNRWA: How many Gazans dead in UN school strike were terrorists? The IDF claimed that the school was being used as a base for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters, in particular terrorists that participated in the October 7 massacre. YONAH JEREMY BOB By Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a UNRWA school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 6, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Emad Abu Shawiesh) Approximately 20-30 Palestinians killed by its airstrike on a UNRWA school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Thursday were mostly terrorists. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

In major discovery, IDF locate one of Hamas's last weapons factories in Rafah The discovery of this latest factory could be the last such revelation or at least one of the few remaining such facilities which Hamas still had in operation until now. YONAH JEREMY BOB By Photos of the weapons production workshop located by the Tzabar Battalion: (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) The IDF on Thursday announced it had discovered a weapons factory in Rafah which could be the last such revelation. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

How many terrorists does Hamas really have at this point in the war? This is now a numbers game of interpretation. If Hamas has 9,000-12,000 fighters left, then it has some 12-15 battalions left, not just a few. SETH J. FRANTZMAN By Palestinians militants leave after representatives of various Palestinian armed factions held a news conference to condemn the decision of an Egyptian court that banned Hamas' armed wing, in Gaza City February 5, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/SUHAIB SALEM) Hamas may have up to 12,000 fighters left, according to US officials who spoke to Reuters, indicating Hamas has lost around half its strength in eight months of war. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

US lays out hostage deal details in expanded UNSC resolution “We have this rare opportunity to reach an immediate ceasefire that ultimately could lead to an end to this war," Matthew Miller told reporters. TOVAH LAZAROFF By Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution on non-proliferation during a meeting on the maintenance of International Peace and Security Nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 20, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ/FILE PHOTO) The United States has revealed details of the three-phase hostage deal it is promoting in an expanded version of a Security Council resolution. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

US has been in contact with Israel about strike on school in Gaza, State Dept says Israel claimed it was using precision strikes to target up to 30 Hamas terrorists in only one part of the building without hitting areas where civilians were sheltering. HANNAH SARISOHN By REUTERS Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a UNRWA school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 6, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Abed Khaled) The US State Department has been in contact with Israel and expects it to release information about the estimated 40 people killed in an Israeli strike on Thursday at a UN school in the Gaza Strip. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

Attorney general requests to form state inquiry into war - report JERUSALEM POST STAFF By (photo credit: INIMAGE) Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has requested that a state commission of inquiry to examine the occurrences of the Israel-Hamas war be formed, according to reports. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

Hamas has not responded to latest ceasefire proposal, Qatar foreign ministry says Hamas has not yet handed mediators its response to the latest ceasefire proposal and is still studying it. By REUTERS Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari speaks during a weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Doha, Qatar, June 4, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/IMAD CREIDI) Spokesperson of the Qatari foreign ministry Majed Al-Ansari said on Thursday that Hamas has not yet handed the mediators its response to the latest ceasefire proposal. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

IDF reveals identities of October 7 terrorists killed in UN school strike Hagari announced that the strike was conducted after concrete intelligence showed that terrorists hiding in the school were planning an imminent attack. JERUSALEM POST STAFF By Terrorists eliminated in IDF strike on UN facilities, June 6, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed the identities of nine terrorists who were killed in a strike on a UN school on Thursday. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

Qatar to Hamas: Accept deal or face expulsion from Doha - report The US has for months been pressuring Qatar to announce that it will expel Hamas if they don't accept the ceasefire deal. JERUSALEM POST STAFF By US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken meets with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Washington, last month. If Qatar wanted to pressure Hamas, it could have threatened to cut off funding, says the writer. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS) Qatar has posed Hamas an ultimatum to accept the ceasefire deal proposed by the US and Israel or face expulsion from Doha, according to a CNN report. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less