No response from Hamas for hostage deal, IDF unveils identity of terrorists killed in UN school
IDF hits Hamas base in UN school • US turns to international community to pressure Hamas on hostage deal
IDF vs UNRWA: How many Gazans dead in UN school strike were terrorists?
The IDF claimed that the school was being used as a base for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters, in particular terrorists that participated in the October 7 massacre.
Approximately 20-30 Palestinians killed by its airstrike on a UNRWA school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Thursday were mostly terrorists.Go to the full article >>
In major discovery, IDF locate one of Hamas's last weapons factories in Rafah
The discovery of this latest factory could be the last such revelation or at least one of the few remaining such facilities which Hamas still had in operation until now.
The IDF on Thursday announced it had discovered a weapons factory in Rafah which could be the last such revelation.Go to the full article >>
How many terrorists does Hamas really have at this point in the war?
This is now a numbers game of interpretation. If Hamas has 9,000-12,000 fighters left, then it has some 12-15 battalions left, not just a few.
Hamas may have up to 12,000 fighters left, according to US officials who spoke to Reuters, indicating Hamas has lost around half its strength in eight months of war.Go to the full article >>
US lays out hostage deal details in expanded UNSC resolution
“We have this rare opportunity to reach an immediate ceasefire that ultimately could lead to an end to this war," Matthew Miller told reporters.
The United States has revealed details of the three-phase hostage deal it is promoting in an expanded version of a Security Council resolution.Go to the full article >>
US has been in contact with Israel about strike on school in Gaza, State Dept says
Israel claimed it was using precision strikes to target up to 30 Hamas terrorists in only one part of the building without hitting areas where civilians were sheltering.
The US State Department has been in contact with Israel and expects it to release information about the estimated 40 people killed in an Israeli strike on Thursday at a UN school in the Gaza Strip.Go to the full article >>
Attorney general requests to form state inquiry into war - report
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has requested that a state commission of inquiry to examine the occurrences of the Israel-Hamas war be formed, according to reports.Go to the full article >>
Hamas has not responded to latest ceasefire proposal, Qatar foreign ministry says
Hamas has not yet handed mediators its response to the latest ceasefire proposal and is still studying it.
Spokesperson of the Qatari foreign ministry Majed Al-Ansari said on Thursday that Hamas has not yet handed the mediators its response to the latest ceasefire proposal.Go to the full article >>
IDF reveals identities of October 7 terrorists killed in UN school strike
Hagari announced that the strike was conducted after concrete intelligence showed that terrorists hiding in the school were planning an imminent attack.
IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed the identities of nine terrorists who were killed in a strike on a UN school on Thursday.Go to the full article >>
Qatar to Hamas: Accept deal or face expulsion from Doha - report
The US has for months been pressuring Qatar to announce that it will expel Hamas if they don't accept the ceasefire deal.
Qatar has posed Hamas an ultimatum to accept the ceasefire deal proposed by the US and Israel or face expulsion from Doha, according to a CNN report.Go to the full article >>
Gazan terrorists attempt to infiltrate Israel, evading IDF security buffer before being spotted
It is estimated that a fourth terrorist managed to escape to Rafah under the cover of the fog.
Four terrorists took advantage of the fog Thursday morning and attempted to infiltrate into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Three of them were subsequently eliminated by the IDF.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 124 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says