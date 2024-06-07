Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

No response from Hamas for hostage deal, IDF unveils identity of terrorists killed in UN school

IDF hits Hamas base in UN school • US turns to international community to pressure Hamas on hostage deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Supporters of hostages take part in a protest calling for their release, in Tel Aviv (photo credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)
Supporters of hostages take part in a protest calling for their release, in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)

IDF vs UNRWA: How many Gazans dead in UN school strike were terrorists?

The IDF claimed that the school was being used as a base for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters, in particular terrorists that participated in the October 7 massacre.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a UNRWA school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 6, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Emad Abu Shawiesh)
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a UNRWA school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 6, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Emad Abu Shawiesh)

Approximately 20-30 Palestinians killed by its airstrike on a UNRWA school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Thursday were mostly terrorists.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

In major discovery, IDF locate one of Hamas's last weapons factories in Rafah

The discovery of this latest factory could be the last such revelation or at least one of the few remaining such facilities which Hamas still had in operation until now.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Photos of the weapons production workshop located by the Tzabar Battalion: (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
Photos of the weapons production workshop located by the Tzabar Battalion:
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The IDF on Thursday announced it had discovered a weapons factory in Rafah which could be the last such revelation.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

How many terrorists does Hamas really have at this point in the war?

This is now a numbers game of interpretation. If Hamas has 9,000-12,000 fighters left, then it has some 12-15 battalions left, not just a few.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Palestinians militants leave after representatives of various Palestinian armed factions held a news conference to condemn the decision of an Egyptian court that banned Hamas' armed wing, in Gaza City February 5, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/SUHAIB SALEM)
Palestinians militants leave after representatives of various Palestinian armed factions held a news conference to condemn the decision of an Egyptian court that banned Hamas' armed wing, in Gaza City February 5, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SUHAIB SALEM)

Hamas may have up to 12,000 fighters left, according to US officials who spoke to Reuters, indicating Hamas has lost around half its strength in eight months of war.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

US lays out hostage deal details in expanded UNSC resolution

“We have this rare opportunity to reach an immediate ceasefire that ultimately could lead to an end to this war," Matthew Miller told reporters.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution on non-proliferation during a meeting on the maintenance of International Peace and Security Nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 20, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ/FILE PHOTO)
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution on non-proliferation during a meeting on the maintenance of International Peace and Security Nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 20, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ/FILE PHOTO)

The United States has revealed details of the three-phase hostage deal it is promoting in an expanded version of a Security Council resolution.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

US has been in contact with Israel about strike on school in Gaza, State Dept says

Israel claimed it was using precision strikes to target up to 30 Hamas terrorists in only one part of the building without hitting areas where civilians were sheltering. 

By HANNAH SARISOHN, REUTERS
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a UNRWA school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 6, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Abed Khaled)
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a UNRWA school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 6, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Abed Khaled)

The US State Department has been in contact with Israel and expects it to release information about the estimated 40 people killed in an Israeli strike on Thursday at a UN school in the Gaza Strip. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Attorney general requests to form state inquiry into war - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: INIMAGE)
(photo credit: INIMAGE)

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has requested that a state commission of inquiry to examine the occurrences of the Israel-Hamas war be formed, according to reports.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Hamas has not responded to latest ceasefire proposal, Qatar foreign ministry says

Hamas has not yet handed mediators its response to the latest ceasefire proposal and is still studying it.

By REUTERS
Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari speaks during a weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Doha, Qatar, June 4, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/IMAD CREIDI)
Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari speaks during a weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Doha, Qatar, June 4, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IMAD CREIDI)

Spokesperson of the Qatari foreign ministry  Majed Al-Ansari said on Thursday that Hamas has not yet handed the mediators its response to the latest ceasefire proposal.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF reveals identities of October 7 terrorists killed in UN school strike

Hagari announced that the strike was conducted after concrete intelligence showed that terrorists hiding in the school were planning an imminent attack.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Terrorists eliminated in IDF strike on UN facilities, June 6, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
Terrorists eliminated in IDF strike on UN facilities, June 6, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed the identities of nine terrorists who were killed in a strike on a UN school on Thursday.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Qatar to Hamas: Accept deal or face expulsion from Doha - report

The US has for months been pressuring Qatar to announce that it will expel Hamas if they don't accept the ceasefire deal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken meets with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Washington, last month. If Qatar wanted to pressure Hamas, it could have threatened to cut off funding, says the writer. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken meets with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Washington, last month. If Qatar wanted to pressure Hamas, it could have threatened to cut off funding, says the writer.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

Qatar has posed Hamas an ultimatum to accept the ceasefire deal proposed by the US and Israel or face expulsion from Doha, according to a CNN report.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Gazan terrorists attempt to infiltrate Israel, evading IDF security buffer before being spotted

It is estimated that a fourth terrorist managed to escape to Rafah under the cover of the fog.

By AVI ASHKENAZI
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 5, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 5, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Four terrorists took advantage of the fog Thursday morning and attempted to infiltrate into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Three of them were subsequently eliminated by the IDF. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 124 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says