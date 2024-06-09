World reacts to Israeli hostage rescue operation, IDF stirkes Hezbollah targets
The IDF said it struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon • Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate outside the White House • Hostage deal efforts remain at standstill despite rescue operation
IDF rescues four hostages from Hamas captivity in daring Gaza operation
Noa Argamani, Almog Meir, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv rescued; Unclear number of Palestinian terrorists, civilians killed.
The IDF released the following statement on Saturday:
"It has been cleared for publication that in a complex operation by the IDF, Shin Bet, and the Yamam unit of the Israel police four Israeli hostages were rescued this morning (Saturday). The hostages, Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40), were kidnapped by Hamas to the Gaza Strip from the 'Nova' party on October 7th.Go to the full article >>
After hostage rescue, Netanyahu asks Gantz to remain in war government
Benny Gantz delayed his planned press conference due to the rescue of four Israeli hostages, impacting his party's deadline to leave Netanyahu's government.
Benny Gantz announced at a Saturday press conference that his intended resignation from the government has been postponed in light of the successful rescue operation that secured the release of four hostages in Hamas captivity.Go to the full article >>
'We will not surrender': Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh fumes after Israel frees hostages
"If the occupation believes that it can impose its choices on us by force, it is delusional," Ismail Haniyeh said.
Shortly after Israeli forces freed hostages Noa Argamani, Andrey Kozlov, Shlomi Ziv, and Almog Meir on Saturday, Hamas published a statement from the terror organization’s leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in which the arch-terrorist asserted that Hamas would not surrender.
“Our people will not surrender, and the resistance will continue to defend our rights in the face of this criminal enemy,” Haniyeh reportedly said. “And if the occupation believes that it can impose its choices on us by force, it is delusional, and the movement will not agree to any agreement that does not achieve security for our people first and foremost.”
In the statement, the Hamas leader asserted that the Israeli military was engaging in massacres of the Palestinian people in Gaza.Go to the full article >>
American intelligence aided Israeli forces in Gaza hostage rescue operation
Hamas subsequently responded to the report, slamming the Biden administration for participating in Israel's effort to recover the hostages.
The US hostages cell in Israel assisted in the effort to rescue the four hostages freed from Hamas captivity on Saturday, an American official told Walla's Barak Ravid.
BREAKING: A U.S. official told me that the U.S. hostages cell in Israel supported the effort to rescue the four hostages https://t.co/o4P7ECMOiC— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 8, 2024
Go to the full article >>
'A hero of Israel': Counterterrorism Officer Arnon Zamora dies after rescuing hostages
Arnon Zamora was fatally wounded during the rescue operation, which brought back four hostages from Hamas captivity.
Ch.-Insp. Arnon Zamora, 36, the Yamam fighter who was wounded in Saturday's hostage rescue operation, succumbed to his wounds at the hospital, the Israel Police announced the same day.
Zamora was fatally wounded during the rescue operation that succeeded in securing the return of four hostages from Hamas captivity.
Former hostages Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40), were kidnapped from the Nova music fesitval on October 7 and spent 245 days in Hamas captivity.Go to the full article >>
EU's Josep Borrell: Israel's rescue mission 'another massacre of Gazans'
Earlier on Saturday, Borrell also sent remarks congratulating the four hostages on their release, writing on X that they are "are free and safe today."
European Union High Representative Josep Borrell called the hostage rescue operation carried out by Israeli security forces on Saturday morning "appalling" in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The operation, carried out jointly by the IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police's National Counterterrorism unit Yamam, successfully rescued four hostages: Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan, and Andrey Kozlov. According to Palestinian officials, over 200 Palestinians were killed during the IDF operation.
Go to the full article >>
World leaders praise IDF rescue of four hostages, call for deal
“We won’t stop working until all the hostages come home, and a ceasefire is reached; that is essential,” US President Joe Biden said during a joint press event in Paris with the French president.
World leaders lauded the IDF rescue operation that saw the return of four hostages to Israel, as they called for a cease-fire deal that would see the return of the remaining 120 captives.
“We won’t stop working until all the hostages come home, and a ceasefire is reached; that is essential,” US President Joe Biden said during a joint press event in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron.Go to the full article >>
'Jihad of victory or martyrdom': Thousands of anti-Israel activists demonstrate at White House
Protestors have been seen burning US flags and demanding that US President Joe Biden enforce a Gaza "red line' while holding signs that read "Israel bombs, your taxes pay."
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside of the White House in Washington to demand that the United States stop sending funding to Israel and enforce a Gaza red line, a Washington Post report showed.
Banners outside the White House called for jihad and martyrdom on Saturday, footage on social media showed, while the anti-Israel activists chanted, "Al Qassam, make us proud, kill another soldier now!"
Go to the full article >>
Israeli hostage Noa Argamani rescued in time to see her terminally ill mother
Hospital CEO Ronni Gamzu said the mother's condition was "complicated and tough."
Hours after being rescued from eight months captivity in Gaza, rescued hostage Noa Argamani arrived at a hospital in Tel Aviv to see her terminally ill mother.
Argamani, 26, was one of the most recognized faces among the hostages abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7.Go to the full article >>
Hostage deal efforts remain at standstill despite rescue operation
US push for a hostage deal stalls as Israel celebrates IDF's rescue of four captives from Gaza; diplomatic efforts continue, despite ongoing Hamas resistance.
The US push for a three-stage hostage deal appeared to remain at a standstill on Saturday, even as Israel celebrated the IDF operation that rescued four captives held in Gaza since October 7.
“We won’t stop working until all the hostages come home and a ceasefire is reached, that is essential,” US President Joe Biden said during a joint press event in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says