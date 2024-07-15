Hamas leader Dief's death still in dispute as Houthis conduct military operations toward Eilat
IDF raids house in Maghazi camp in central Gaza • Shrapnel from rocket interception wounds four IDF soldiers in the North
Yemen's Houthis conduct military operations in Gulf of Aden, Israel's Eilat
Houthi military spokesperson the latest operations came in response to the Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis on Saturday.
Yemen's Houthi terror organization said on Sunday they had conducted two military operations, one in the Gulf of Aden and one in Eilat at the southern tip of Israel.
They said targeted the Israeli ship MSC UNIFIC in the Gulf of Aden with ballistic missiles and drones in addition to attacking military targets in Eilat with drones in response to the Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis in Gaza on Saturday.
'Baseless': Urban warfare researcher John Spencer battles war crimes accusations against Israel
Spencer claims that Israel went above and beyond what was expected of a state in an attempt to prevent harm to non-combatants.
John Spencer, urban warfare researcher and retired US officer, explained on Sunday why accusations against Israel of crimes against humanity are baseless and how it endangers Western countries.
He posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is wrong in its interpretation of Israel's actions in the war.
IDF raids house in Maghazi camp in central Gaza Strip - report
The IDF raided a house in the Maghazi camp in central Gaza Strip on Monday overnight, according to Palestinian media reports.
Four Palestinians were killed, and many were injured, reports said, with the purpose of the operation still unclear.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says