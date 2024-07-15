Hamas leader Dief's death still in dispute as Houthis conduct military operations toward Eilat

The Houthis (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Yemen's Houthi terror organization said on Sunday they had conducted two military operations, one in the Gulf of Aden and one in Eilat at the southern tip of Israel.

They said targeted the Israeli ship MSC UNIFIC in the Gulf of Aden with ballistic missiles and drones in addition to attacking military targets in Eilat with drones in response to the Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis in Gaza on Saturday.