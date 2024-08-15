IDF issue warning to Haredi hikers, Erdogan says Turkey is with Palestine
IDF places barriers around Jericho in the West Bank following report of shooting
The IDF set up roadblocks around the city of Jericho in the West Bank on Wednesday night following the initial report of a shooting at a vehicle in the area.
Turkish President Erdogan: Turkey will continue to support the Palestinians
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Palestinian Authority chairman President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara on Wednesday and reaffirmed his support for the Palestinian people, according to a Wafa news agency report.
According to the report, Erdogan called for an immediate ceasefire and stressed his interest in developing further Palestinian-Turkish relations. He then reiterated his country's support of the Palestinian people and their right "to the establishment of their independent state."
IDF Home Front Command issues warning to Haredis hiking in isolated areas
The IDF Home Front Command has issued a warning to Ultra-Orthodox (Haredis) Israelis to avoid hiking in isolated areas without phones in an announcement on Wednesday.
The Home Front Command issued the warning as it is concerned that many Haredis who go hiking in isolated areas of Israel will be unable to receive updates and alerts about the war.
In particular, the period between Tisha B'Av (August 12-13) and the start of the month of Elul (September 4) is a common time for haredis to go hiking in isolated areas such as forests and mountains.
The Home Front Command is concerned that "kosher phones" commonly used by Haredis will be unable to receive warning messages and alerts.
Hiking in the North
Many of these areas are in the North, particularly near the Safed, where many important rabbis have lived and died.
Those same areas are currently under fire from Hezbollah, and the IDF has recommended that people do not travel to that area unless absolutely necessary.
They highlighted that many common hiking areas are out of the range of sirens and have weak cellphone connections, making it extremely difficult to know if there has been an attack.
They call on people to make clear and detailed plans for their hike and to contact the emergency services if they see a fallen rocket.
They also call on parents to pay particular attention to their children, check where they are, and ensure their safety on any possible hiking trips.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says