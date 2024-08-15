IDF issue warning to Haredi hikers, Erdogan says Turkey is with Palestine

SHVIL HAMAAYANOT is a popular hiking trail close to Jerusalem, with stunning views of the Judean Mountains along much of its length and several springs along the trail. The start of the hike is only a 20-minute walk from Hadassah Ein Kerem. (photo credit: ARNOLD SLYPER)

The IDF Home Front Command has issued a warning to Ultra-Orthodox (Haredis) Israelis to avoid hiking in isolated areas without phones in an announcement on Wednesday.

The Home Front Command issued the warning as it is concerned that many Haredis who go hiking in isolated areas of Israel will be unable to receive updates and alerts about the war.

In particular, the period between Tisha B'Av (August 12-13) and the start of the month of Elul (September 4) is a common time for haredis to go hiking in isolated areas such as forests and mountains.

The Home Front Command is concerned that "kosher phones" commonly used by Haredis will be unable to receive warning messages and alerts.

Hiking in the North

Many of these areas are in the North, particularly near the Safed, where many important rabbis have lived and died.

Those same areas are currently under fire from Hezbollah, and the IDF has recommended that people do not travel to that area unless absolutely necessary.

They highlighted that many common hiking areas are out of the range of sirens and have weak cellphone connections, making it extremely difficult to know if there has been an attack.

They call on people to make clear and detailed plans for their hike and to contact the emergency services if they see a fallen rocket.

They also call on parents to pay particular attention to their children, check where they are, and ensure their safety on any possible hiking trips.