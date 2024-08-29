IDF destroys terrorist explosives hidden in mosque, US issues new sanctions against settler NGO
The UN extended its peacekeeping mandate along Israel’s border, omitting Hezbollah despite ongoing conflict, drawing criticism from the US and Israel.
The United Nations Security Council omitted any mention of Hezbollah as it extended the annual mandate of its peacekeeping force along Israel’s northern border, who are tasked with monitoring compliance with Resolution 1701.
That text bans armed non-state actors such as Hezbollah from operating along Israel's border south of the Litani River.
Iran says Houthis agree to truce, Houthis deny
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has agreed to a temporary truce to allow tugboats and rescue ships to reach the damaged Greek-flagged crude oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea, Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York said on Wednesday.
"Several countries have reached out to ask Ansarullah (the Houthis), requesting a temporary truce for the entry of tugboats and rescue ships into the incident area," Iran's UN mission said. "In consideration of humanitarian and environmental concerns, Ansarullah has consented to this request."
Hezbollah drone falls in kibbutz Dan, none injured
A Hezbollah drone fell in kibbutz Dan, army radio reported on Wednesday.
According to the report, the drone was recovered by the IDF.
'A new home built for a different life': Be'eri home at the center of Oct. 7 hostage crisis cleared
Pesi Cohen's house was the last remaining testimony to the devastation of the neighborhood, left standing until now due to military investigations.
The ruins of Pesi Cohen's home, which was destroyed on October 7, were cleared on Wednesday as part of the Tekuma Authority's program to rehabilitate, renew, and develop the kibbutz.
The house was located in the Ashlim neighborhood in Kibbutz Be'eri, where all other destroyed homes were cleared six months ago in February. Cohen's house was the last remaining testimony to the devastation of the neighborhood, left standing until now due to military investigations into the battle that took place there and its outcomes, including attempts to understand how 13 hostages were killed in that house.
US State Department announces new sanctions against Israeli settler organization, individual
In response to an uptick in settler violence, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller announced new sanctions on Hashomer Yosh and Yitzak Levy Filant.
The United States is issuing new sanctions against an Israeli non-governmental organization and individual settlers following an uptick in violence in the West Bank, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.
Miller, while asserting it was imperative Israel “hold accountable any individuals and entities responsible for violence,” declared that the US was sanctioning Hashomer Yosh - which Miller claimed provided material resources and support to the US-designated Meitarim Farm outpost in addition to designated individuals Yinon Levi, Neriya Ben Pazi and Zvi Bar Yosef.
IDF discovers explosives manufacturing lab, terrorist operations room in Jordan Valley mosque
While searching the facility, the IDF found explosive devices which it deemed "too dangerous to use or even move."
The IDF discovered a laboratory for the manufacture of explosive devices and a terrorist operations room while searching inside the Abu Bakr al Siddiq Mosque in the Jordan Valley, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X, formerly Twitter, early on Thursday morning.
The lab was discovered during IDF activities to thwart terrorism in the Far'a camp in the Jordan Valley.
#عاجل 🔴 خلال الأنشطة لاحباط الإرهاب في مخيم الفارعة في الأغوار تم العثور على غرفة عمليات ومختبر لصناعة العبوات الناسفة تم اخفائهما داخل مسجد أبو بكر الصديق حيث استخدمهما المخربون لتنفيذ أعمال إرهابية ضد قوات جيش الدفاع.— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) August 28, 2024
العبوات الخطيرة للاستخدام أو حتى للتحريك شكلت تهديدًا على… pic.twitter.com/mbfi1caZ6L
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 108 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says