A UN PEACEKEEPERS (UNIFIL) vehicle drives past a poster depicting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, near the Lebanese-Israeli border. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

The United Nations Security Council omitted any mention of Hezbollah as it extended the annual mandate of its peacekeeping force along Israel’s northern border, who are tasked with monitoring compliance with Resolution 1701.

That text bans armed non-state actors such as Hezbollah from operating along Israel's border south of the Litani River.

“It is wrong that this council has ye tot condemn Hezbollah” and “we regret that due to a small minority of council members blocked the council from doing so in this mandate renewal,” US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told the UNSC as it met in New York.