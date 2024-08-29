Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

IDF destroys terrorist explosives hidden in mosque, US issues new sanctions against settler NGO

Kibbutz Be'eri home, destroyed by Hamas on Oct. 7, rebuilt • UNSC omits Hezbollah from resolution renewing peacekeepers mandate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops from the 16th Infantry Brigade conducted an underground operation in central Gaza, destroying terrorist infrastructure, August 28, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IDF troops from the 16th Infantry Brigade conducted an underground operation in central Gaza, destroying terrorist infrastructure, August 28, 2024
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

UNSC omits Hezbollah from resolution renewing peacekeepers mandate

The UN extended its peacekeeping mandate along Israel’s border, omitting Hezbollah despite ongoing conflict, drawing criticism from the US and Israel.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
A UN PEACEKEEPERS (UNIFIL) vehicle drives past a poster depicting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, near the Lebanese-Israeli border. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
A UN PEACEKEEPERS (UNIFIL) vehicle drives past a poster depicting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, near the Lebanese-Israeli border.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

The United Nations Security Council omitted any mention of Hezbollah as it extended the annual mandate of its peacekeeping force along Israel’s northern border, who are tasked with monitoring compliance with Resolution 1701.

That text bans armed non-state actors such as Hezbollah from operating along Israel's border south of the Litani River.

“It is wrong that this council has ye tot condemn Hezbollah” and “we regret that due to a small minority of council members blocked the council from doing so in this mandate renewal,” US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told the UNSC as it met in New York.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Iran says Houthis agree to truce, Houthis deny

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has agreed to a temporary truce to allow tugboats and rescue ships to reach the damaged Greek-flagged crude oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea, Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York said on Wednesday.

"Several countries have reached out to ask Ansarullah (the Houthis), requesting a temporary truce for the entry of tugboats and rescue ships into the incident area," Iran's UN mission said. "In consideration of humanitarian and environmental concerns, Ansarullah has consented to this request."

Yemen's Houthis spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam told Reuters on Wednesday there is no temporary truce and the group only agreed on allowing the towing of oil tanker Sounion after several international parties contacted the group.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Hezbollah drone falls in kibbutz Dan, none injured

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A Hezbollah drone fell in kibbutz Dan, army radio reported on Wednesday. 

According to the report, the drone was recovered by the IDF. 

No damage or injuries were reported. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

'A new home built for a different life': Be'eri home at the center of Oct. 7 hostage crisis cleared

Pesi Cohen's house was the last remaining testimony to the devastation of the neighborhood, left standing until now due to military investigations.

By PELED ARBELI, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A DESTROYED house after Hamas terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri and other communities on October 7: While most US Jews had some knowledge of these places, many will now never forget them. (photo credit: EDI ISRAEL/FLASH90)
A DESTROYED house after Hamas terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri and other communities on October 7: While most US Jews had some knowledge of these places, many will now never forget them.
(photo credit: EDI ISRAEL/FLASH90)

The ruins of Pesi Cohen's home, which was destroyed on October 7, were cleared on Wednesday as part of the Tekuma Authority's program to rehabilitate, renew, and develop the kibbutz. 

The house was located in the Ashlim neighborhood in Kibbutz Be'eri, where all other destroyed homes were cleared six months ago in February. Cohen's house was the last remaining testimony to the devastation of the neighborhood, left standing until now due to military investigations into the battle that took place there and its outcomes, including attempts to understand how 13 hostages were killed in that house.

It was alleged that given an impossible choice over whether to continue to allow the Hamas forces to present a danger and given few clear-cut options for rescuing the hostages, Brigadier General and commander of the 99th Division Barak Hiram ordered a tank to fire on the house, destroying it and killing everyone inside, terrorists and hostages alike.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

US State Department announces new sanctions against Israeli settler organization, individual

In response to an uptick in settler violence, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller announced new sanctions on Hashomer Yosh and Yitzak Levy Filant.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
People enter the State Department Building in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
People enter the State Department Building in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)

The United States is issuing new sanctions against an Israeli non-governmental organization and individual settlers following an uptick in violence in the West Bank, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday. 

Miller, while asserting it was imperative Israel “hold accountable any individuals and entities responsible for violence,” declared that the US was sanctioning Hashomer Yosh - which Miller claimed provided material resources and support to the US-designated Meitarim Farm outpost in addition to designated individuals Yinon Levi, Neriya Ben Pazi and Zvi Bar Yosef.

“Extremist settler violence in the West Bank causes intense human suffering, harms Israel’s security, and undermines the prospect for peace and stability in the region,” the spokesperson asserted.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF discovers explosives manufacturing lab, terrorist operations room in Jordan Valley mosque

While searching the facility, the IDF found explosive devices which it deemed "too dangerous to use or even move."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Explosives lab found by IDF forces in the Jordan Valley. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Explosives lab found by IDF forces in the Jordan Valley.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF discovered a laboratory for the manufacture of explosive devices and a terrorist operations room while searching inside the Abu Bakr al Siddiq Mosque in the Jordan Valley, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X, formerly Twitter, early on Thursday morning.

The lab was discovered during IDF activities to thwart terrorism in the Far'a camp in the Jordan Valley.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 108 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says