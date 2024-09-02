Major strike begins in Israel, US reportedy set to present final hostage deal
Protests erupt nationwide over Gaza hostage deal • IDF aircraft strikes terror cell in Jenin
Tel Aviv becomes center of nationwide protests demanding immediate hostage deal
Hundreds of thousands gather in Tel Aviv in mass protest, demanding an immediate hostage deal before more hostages are killed by Hamas.
Protesters blocked the entrance to Jerusalem Sunday evening as others marched through the streets of Tel Aviv carrying coffins, protesting the abandonment of the hostages after the IDF confirmed that the bodies of six hostages had been retrieved from Gaza.
Israel on fire: Protests erupt nationwide over Gaza hostage deal
Here are some of the best snapshots of the dramatic scenes taking place across Israel following the recovery of the bodies of six Israeli hostages murdered in Gaza.
Demonstrators protest in Jerusalem
Demonstrators protest across Israel
Why everyone wants Mossad on their side in Philadelphi Corridor debate - analysis
The more hostages die, the less incentive there is for a deal to save the shrinking total number of them still alive.
Police arrest 29 in illegal protest on Ayalon Highway
After a tense night in Tel Aviv, the Israeli police have published a summary of the Ayalon Highway protest.
Execution of hostages is reason to stand firm on Philadelphi, Netanyahu says
Justice Minister Yariv Levin backed Netanyahu at the security cabinet, stating that it was dangerous to offer concessions after six hostages had been killed in real-time.
IDF aircraft strikes terrorist cell in Jenin who threw explosives at soldiers
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says