Major strike begins in Israel, US reportedy set to present final hostage deal

Protests erupt nationwide over Gaza hostage deal • IDF aircraft strikes terror cell in Jenin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Afula - Protesters demanding the government sign the hostage release deal and bring everyone home, now!
Afula - Protesters demanding the government sign the hostage release deal and bring everyone home, now!
(photo credit: Matan Netzer)

Tel Aviv becomes center of nationwide protests demanding immediate hostage deal

Hundreds of thousands gather in Tel Aviv in mass protest, demanding an immediate hostage deal before more hostages are killed by Hamas.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Tel Aviv protest for immediate hostage deal. 01 September 2024.
Tel Aviv protest for immediate hostage deal. 01 September 2024.
(photo credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

Protesters blocked the entrance to Jerusalem Sunday evening as others marched through the streets of Tel Aviv carrying coffins, protesting the abandonment of the hostages after the IDF confirmed that the bodies of six hostages had been retrieved from Gaza.

Israel on fire: Protests erupt nationwide over Gaza hostage deal

Here are some of the best snapshots of the dramatic scenes taking place across Israel following the recovery of the bodies of six Israeli hostages murdered in Gaza.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Protesters block Northbound Road number 2, demanding the government sign the hostage deal and bring everyone home.
Protesters block Northbound Road number 2, demanding the government sign the hostage deal and bring everyone home.
(photo credit: AVIV ATLAS)

Tel Aviv - Thousands blocking Begin Rd near the Begin Gate of the Kirya military HQ, demanding the government sign the hostage deal and bring everyone home, now! (credit: Tally Melamed) Tel Aviv - Thousands blocking Begin Rd near the Begin Gate of the Kirya military HQ, demanding the government sign the hostage deal and bring everyone home, now! (credit: Tally Melamed)
Performance art in Hapil junction in Tel Aviv in calls for a deal now. (credit: Amir Yaacobi) Performance art in Hapil junction in Tel Aviv in calls for a deal now. (credit: Amir Yaacobi)
Protestors at the Pil Junction in Tel Aviv. (credit: Amir Yaacobi) Protestors at the Pil Junction in Tel Aviv. (credit: Amir Yaacobi)
Tel Aviv - ''End the criminal abandonment'', coffins on display at the Begin Gate. Demanding the government sign the deal and bring everyone home. (credit: Raya Barkan)Tel Aviv - ''End the criminal abandonment'', coffins on display at the Begin Gate. Demanding the government sign the deal and bring everyone home. (credit: Raya Barkan)
Crowds keep arriving at the Begin Gate in Tel Aviv, demanding a deal now to release the hostages. (credit: DANOR AHARON) Crowds keep arriving at the Begin Gate in Tel Aviv, demanding a deal now to release the hostages. (credit: DANOR AHARON)

Thousands on the platform at the Hashalom Station near Begin Street. (credit: Nuki Sharir) Thousands on the platform at the Hashalom Station near Begin Street. (credit: Nuki Sharir)

Demonstrators protest in Jerusalem

Israelis scuffle with police as they attend a rally calling for the release of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at the entrance to Jerusalem September 1, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israelis scuffle with police as they attend a rally calling for the release of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at the entrance to Jerusalem September 1, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Jerusalem - Protesters block the entrance to the city, demand the government sign the deal and bring everyone home. (credit: Courtesy) Jerusalem - Protesters block the entrance to the city, demand the government sign the deal and bring everyone home. (credit: Courtesy)

Demonstrators protest across Israel

Afula - Protesters demanding the government sign the hostage release deal and bring everyone home, now! (credit: Matan Netzer) Afula - Protesters demanding the government sign the hostage release deal and bring everyone home, now! (credit: Matan Netzer)
Protestors at the Nahalal Junction calling for a deal to free the hostages now. (credit: Reuven G Sz) Protestors at the Nahalal Junction calling for a deal to free the hostages now. (credit: Reuven G Sz)
A protestor at the Nahalal Junction. (credit: Reuven G Sz) A protestor at the Nahalal Junction. (credit: Reuven G Sz)

A protestor at the massive demonstration in Beer Sheba. (credit: Tanya Zion-Waldoks) A protestor at the massive demonstration in Beer Sheba. (credit: Tanya Zion-Waldoks)
Protestors continue at thr Ra'anana Junction on Highway 4, calling for a deal now. Credit (credit: Micha Vardi ) Protestors continue at thr Ra'anana Junction on Highway 4, calling for a deal now. Credit (credit: Micha Vardi )

Why everyone wants Mossad on their side in Philadelphi Corridor debate - analysis

The more hostages die, the less incentive there is for a deal to save the shrinking total number of them still alive.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani shake hands at their joint press conference in Doha, Qatar, June 12, 2024.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani shake hands at their joint press conference in Doha, Qatar, June 12, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Everyone wants the Mossad on their side when it comes to the debate over the Philadelphi Corridor.

Police arrest 29 in illegal protest on Ayalon Highway

After a tense night in Tel Aviv, the Israeli police have published a summary of the Ayalon Highway protest.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A protestor at Ayalon.
A protestor at Ayalon.
(photo credit: Chen G. Schimmel)

Police arrested 29 protesters following the illegal protest on Ayalon Highway on Sunday night, according to a summary released by the Police on Monday overnight.

Tel Aviv protest for immediate hostage deal. 01 September 2024.
Execution of hostages is reason to stand firm on Philadelphi, Netanyahu says

Justice Minister Yariv Levin backed Netanyahu at the security cabinet, stating that it was dangerous to offer concessions after six hostages had been killed in real-time.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
People look photographs of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, August 5, 2024.
People look photographs of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, August 5, 2024.
(photo credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu still stood firm on IDF retention of the critical Philadelphi Corridor after Hamas killed six hostages just three days ago, stressing that caving now would send a dangerous signal that such tactics work.

IDF aircraft strikes terrorist cell in Jenin who threw explosives at soldiers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

An IDF aircraft has targeted a terrorist cell in Jenin, the West Bank, the IDF posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday overnight.

Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says