US charges Hamas officials, Hamas releases additional hostage video, protests in Israel continue

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Gaza hostage deal includes IDF withdrawal from sections of Philadelphi - WH says While the US states that Israeli withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor is part of Phase One of the hostage deal, Israel denies, arguing that the area is not considered densely populated. TOVAH LAZAROFF By The Egyptian border on the Palestinian side in Gaza, to the left, as seen from the inside of an IDF jeep. (photo credit: IDF) The Gaza hostages deal has included an IDF withdrawal from sections of the Philadelphi Corridor, US National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday as he pushed back at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence that Israel would refuse to take such a step. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

Are recent protests a passing episode or a watershed moment? - analysis The energy and size of the protest in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening were unprecedented since last year’s judicial reforms. ELIAV BREUER By Begin Bridge, Tel Aviv, 3rd September 2024 (photo credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL) Some politicians and analysts were quick to minimize the significance of the mass protests on Sunday and Monday after the Labor Court ordered the Histadrut strike over. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

US charges are important step to bring Hamas to justice - analysis In a groundbreaking move, the US Department of Justice has unsealed terrorism charges against top Hamas officials. How will this impact Hamas' operations and international standing? SETH J. FRANTZMAN By Yahya Sinwar, former leader of the Palestinian Hamas Islamist movement at a meeting with members of Palestinian factions at Hamas President's office in Gaza City, on April 13, 2022 (photo credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90) The US Department of Justice announced that it was “unsealing of terrorism, murder conspiracy, and sanctions-evasion charges against six senior leaders of Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization” on September 3. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

US files criminal charges against Hamas leadership, including Sinwar The US has charged several Hamas leaders for the October 7 attacks, with the DOJ accusing top officials of terrorism, and marking America's first criminal step in holding Hamas accountable. JERUSALEM POST STAFF By REUTERS US ATTORNEY-GENERAL Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department. Zachor Legal Institute, on behalf of 28 other organizations, has sent him documentation on how groups like Students for Justice in Palestine have coordinated and executed mass deprivations of rights of Jewish students. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS) The United States announced criminal charges on Tuesday against Hamas' top leadership, including the militant group's chief Yahya Sinwar, accusing them of leading efforts to kill civilians and destroy the state of Israel. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

US working on proposal to free all Gaza hostages, stop fighting, White House says Kirby spoke just one day after Netanyahu held a press conference to stress that he had no plans to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor. TOVAH LAZAROFF By View of the Philadelphi Corridor between the southern Gaza Strip and Egypt, on July 15, 2024. (photo credit: Oren Cohen/Flash90) The United States is working on a proposal to secure the release of all the remaining 101 hostages in Gaza and to stop the fighting in that enclave, US National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday as skepticism was high that an agreement could be finalized. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

Hamas releases video of slain Ori Danino saying 'People of Israel: Do not neglect us' He addresses PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the war cabinet saying "you failed us on October 7." MATHILDA HELLER By Ori Danino, as seen in the video (photo credit: Hamas Telegram) Hamas published a video of the late Ori Danino, one of the six Gaza hostages who was murdered in captivity, on their Telegram on Tuesday. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less