US charges Hamas officials, Hamas releases additional hostage video, protests in Israel continue

US charges Hamas officials • Hamas releases video of hostage Ori Danino • Protests in Israel continue
Gaza hostage deal includes IDF withdrawal from sections of Philadelphi - WH says
While the US states that Israeli withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor is part of Phase One of the hostage deal, Israel denies, arguing that the area is not considered densely populated.
The Gaza hostages deal has included an IDF withdrawal from sections of the Philadelphi Corridor, US National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday as he pushed back at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence that Israel would refuse to take such a step.
Are recent protests a passing episode or a watershed moment? - analysis
The energy and size of the protest in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening were unprecedented since last year’s judicial reforms.
Some politicians and analysts were quick to minimize the significance of the mass protests on Sunday and Monday after the Labor Court ordered the Histadrut strike over.
US charges are important step to bring Hamas to justice - analysis
In a groundbreaking move, the US Department of Justice has unsealed terrorism charges against top Hamas officials. How will this impact Hamas' operations and international standing?
The US Department of Justice announced that it was "unsealing of terrorism, murder conspiracy, and sanctions-evasion charges against six senior leaders of Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization" on September 3.
US files criminal charges against Hamas leadership, including Sinwar
The US has charged several Hamas leaders for the October 7 attacks, with the DOJ accusing top officials of terrorism, and marking America's first criminal step in holding Hamas accountable.
The United States announced criminal charges on Tuesday against Hamas' top leadership, including the militant group's chief Yahya Sinwar, accusing them of leading efforts to kill civilians and destroy the state of Israel.
US working on proposal to free all Gaza hostages, stop fighting, White House says
Kirby spoke just one day after Netanyahu held a press conference to stress that he had no plans to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor.
The United States is working on a proposal to secure the release of all the remaining 101 hostages in Gaza and to stop the fighting in that enclave, US National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday as skepticism was high that an agreement could be finalized.
Hamas releases video of slain Ori Danino saying 'People of Israel: Do not neglect us'
He addresses PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the war cabinet saying "you failed us on October 7."
Hamas published a video of the late Ori Danino, one of the six Gaza hostages who was murdered in captivity, on their Telegram on Tuesday.
Gantz: If Netanyahu is too weak to stand up to international pressure, he should go home
Gantz attacked Netanyahu for failing to progress the war fast enough and then delaying the peace process for his own political interests.
Benny Gantz, head of National Unity, and MK Gadi Eisenkot gave a speech on Tuesday night, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which they attacked Netanyahu's progress and conduct during the war.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Important facts 1
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says