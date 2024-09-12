Hamas considers US hostage deal, Gaza strike allegedly kills 6 UNRWA staff

A HOUSE in Katzrin, Golan Heights goes up in flames after sustaining a direct hit in a rocket attack from Lebanon on Wednesday. The recent escalation between Israel and Hezbollah has added another layer of complexity to an already volatile regional situation, states the writer. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

This week, just like the last few weeks, Hezbollah continued its attacks. The Iranian-backed terrorist group knows that it must keep up the pressure because Iran is closely monitoring the Gaza front and other fronts.

Hezbollah launched unprovoked attacks on Israel on October 8, helping Hamas in its war. It continued them because it cannot be seen to be abandoning Hamas, putting it in a complex bind: holding up its end of the bargain dictates its tempo of attacks.

This is a big shift from when Hezbollah was its own terrorist group and an Iranian proxy, the senior partner of any other proxy. But now, the others are growing.