Hamas considers US hostage deal, Gaza strike allegedly kills 6 UNRWA staff
Soldier killed in West Bank ramming attack • Khan Yunis chief letter begs Sinwar for help with collapsing brigade
UN Palestinian refugee agency says six staffers killed in two airstrikes in Gaza
The UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said six staffers were killed in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday, marking what it said was the highest death toll among its staff in a single incident.Go to the full article >>
IDF carries out aerial strike during West Bank operation
The IDF carried out aerial strikes during a counter-terrorism operation in the Tulkarm area of the West Bank, the IDF announced on Wednesday evening.
Palestinian reports said the strike hit a vehicle, killing three people.
This is a developing story.
Go to the full article >>
Hamas in Doha: Ready to implement ceasefire based on July deal
The meeting was intended to try to get Hamas to ease its new demands on the release of additional Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israel.
Hamas's negotiating delegation claimed that the terror group is ready to implement a ceasefire agreement based on President Biden's original plan laid out in July but rejects any new conditions, according to their Telegram on Wednesday night.
Hamas said they were "ready immediately to implement the ceasefire agreement based on President Biden's previous announcement and Security Council Resolution No. 2735 and what was previously agreed upon, especially the agreements of July 2, without setting any new demands, and its rejection of any new conditions on this agreement by any party."Go to the full article >>
Kibbutz Dan faces direct hit from anti-tank missile fire, one injured
An anti-tank missile hit Kibbutz Dan in northern Israel, injuring one person, and prompting new safety protocols for northern residents.
An anti-tank missile hit a structure in Kibbutz Dan area in northern Israel, injuring a reservist soldier on the emergency standby squad, the IDF reported on Wednesday.
According to reports by Israeli media, no alarm was sounded, and a fire broke out as a result of the hit.
The Upper Galilee Regional Council stated that the man, aged 39, received initial medical treatment at the scene and was then taken to the hospital for further treatment.Go to the full article >>
What does Hezbollah hope to achieve with its war of attrition? - analysis
Hezbollah has to continue its attacks because it cannot be seen to be abandoning Hamas.
This week, just like the last few weeks, Hezbollah continued its attacks. The Iranian-backed terrorist group knows that it must keep up the pressure because Iran is closely monitoring the Gaza front and other fronts.
Hezbollah launched unprovoked attacks on Israel on October 8, helping Hamas in its war. It continued them because it cannot be seen to be abandoning Hamas, putting it in a complex bind: holding up its end of the bargain dictates its tempo of attacks.
This is a big shift from when Hezbollah was its own terrorist group and an Iranian proxy, the senior partner of any other proxy. But now, the others are growing.Go to the full article >>
IDF strikes Hezbollah post in southern Lebanon
The IDF attacked an observation post of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the military stated on Wednesday.
Troops from the IDF's 'Mountain' Brigade struck a Hezbollah observation post in the Kafr Shuba area in southern Lebanon. Following alerts that sounded in Kfar Szold, roughly 30 projectiles were identified crossing into Israeli territory from Lebanon, all of which fell in open areas.
No injuries were reported.Go to the full article >>
Soldier killed in ramming attack in West Bank, terrorist apprehended
Magen David Adom said its paramedics were providing medical care to an individual in his 20s who was in critical condition.
IDF Sgt. Geri Gideon Hanghal was killed in a ramming attack that occurred near Givat Assaf in the West Bank on Wednesday.
Hanghal, 24, from Nof Hagalil, was a soldier from the 90th Battalion, Kfir Brigade.
Hayil Dhaifallah, 58, drove his gas tanker with Palestinian license plates and sped up at the junction. He crashed into the bus stop and critically injured Hanghal.Go to the full article >>
IDF helicopter crashes in Rafah, two soldiers dead
Warrant Officer (res.) Daniel Alloush, 37, from Tel Aviv and Warr. Ofc. (res.) Tom Ish-Shalom, 38, from Ness Harim were named as the soldiers killed in the crash.
An IDF helicopter crashed overnight in a still unexplained accident in Rafah, killing two soldiers, including the lead pilot, and wounding seven soldiers on board.
Warrant Officer (res.) Daniel Alloush, 37, from Tel Aviv, and Warr. Ofc. (res.) Tom Ish-Shalom, 38, from Ness Harim, both serving in Unit 669, were named as the soldiers killed in the crash.
In addition, a female and male pilot, a mechanic from Squadron 123, a doctor, and a combat soldier in reserves serving in Unit 669 were seriously wounded. A combat doctor serving in Unit 669 and a mechanic from Squadron 123 in reserves were moderately wounded.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says