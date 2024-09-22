Multiple rocket barrages pour over Israel's North, six wounded
Home Front Command makes changes to guidelines for northern Israel • Classes canceled in most schools in Golan, Galilee
Kiryat Bialik faces direct his following fourth wave of rockets from Lebanon, three wounded
Two houses were hit in Kiryat Bialik following a fourth wave of rockets from Lebanon into Israel on Sunday morning, according to Israeli media.
Three people sustained light injuries, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported, and fires have broken out in the area.
Two 70-year-old men were injured by shrapnel, one in moderate condition and the other in mild condition, MDA stated early on Sunday. Additionally, a 16-year-old girl was lightly wounded, also due to shrapnel.
Alerts sounded throughout northern Israel, red alert in Be'er Ora
Following alerts in northern Israel, the IDF announced that approximately ten rocket launches were detected crossing into Israel from Lebanon on Sunday morning.
While most of the rockets were intercepted, a crash was detected, and the IDF is conducting further investigations.
Additionally, two alerts were issued for hostile aircraft intrusions in Be'er Ora, a town in southern Israel near Eilat.
IDF postpones enlistment day and first call-ups in Haifa and Tiberias
Home Front Command makes changes to guidelines for northern Israel
The Home Front Command has updated its guidelines regarding educational activities, gatherings, services, and workplace operations in northern Israel from Sunday at 6 AM to Monday at 6 PM.
Following a situational assessment, the changes were applied to northern Golan Heights, Confrontation Line, southern Golan Heights, Upper Galilee, Central Galilee, Lower Galilee, Haifa Bay (HaMifratz), and the Valleys (HaAmakim).
Classes cancelled in most schools in Golan, Galilee
Regional councils in multiple areas of Northern Israel decided to cancel school classes on Sunday following multiple rocket barrages from Lebanon on Sunday night, KAN reported.
These include Migdal Ha'Emek, Acre, Julis, Safed, Ma'alot Tarshikha, Nahariya, Meta Asher, Marom Golan, Jordan Valley, Tiberias, and Kiryat Bialik.
The municipality of Haifa announced that all classes, including special education, will be held remotely.
Beit She’arim faces direct hit in third round of attacks from Lebanon, killing several cows
A barn was struck in Beit She'arim, in the lower Galilee, resulting in the deaths of several cows, according to Israeli media on Sunday morning.
The hit followed a third round of launches from Lebanon on Sunday morning, all targeting areas in the Jezreel Valley. No human casualties were reported.
In the second barrage, a direct hit to the barn leaving a lot of damage.
Hezbollah targets Ramat David base near Haifa, fires break out in Nazareth, Kfar Baruch
Across four separate barrages throughout the early hours of Sunday morning, the IDF detected over 40 rockets.
Hezbollah sent four rounds totaling roughly 40 rockets into the Jezreel Valley beginning in the early hours of Sunday morning, the IDF confirmed, with alerts in and around Haifa, Ramat David air base, Nazareth, Afula, and the lower Galilee. At 2 am, Army Radio reported that Israel was striking southern Lebanon in response.
IDF confirms assassination of Ibrahim Aqil, names 15 Hezbollah commanders killed in strike
These Hezbollah commanders have been orchestrating attacks against Israel for years.
Israel Air Force jets, guided by the Intelligence Directorate, killed Ibrahim Aqil, in addition to 15 other Hezbollah Radwan Force commanders, during a meeting in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut on Friday evening, the IDF confirmed in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.
IDF: Possible attacks on Israel within 24 hours, new restrictions on Haifa and North
The Home Front Command (HFC) has issued new restrictions in light of recent escalations with Hezbollah in Lebanon, with possible major attack in the next 24 hours.
The IDF on Saturday night issued new home front restrictions on Haifa and any part of the country northward in anticipation of a potential large Hezbollah attack, following Israel’s attacks over the weekend against over 400 Hezbollah rocket launchers and many thousands of rockets.
Israel-Hamas war: All you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says