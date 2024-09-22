Multiple rocket barrages pour over Israel's North, six wounded

(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Two houses were hit in Kiryat Bialik following a fourth wave of rockets from Lebanon into Israel on Sunday morning, according to Israeli media.

Three people sustained light injuries, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported, and fires have broken out in the area.

Two 70-year-old men were injured by shrapnel, one in moderate condition and the other in mild condition, MDA stated early on Sunday. Additionally, a 16-year-old girl was lightly wounded, also due to shrapnel.

This is a developing story.