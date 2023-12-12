Israeli forces launch counter-terrorism operation in Jenin

The IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police launched a counter-terrorism operation in the city of Jenin and the Jenin refugee camp on Monday night, seizing weapons and ammunition and demolishing an explosives laboratory, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The operation was launched overnight with bulldozers entering the city and camp to dig up and uncover IEDs buried under roads in the area. The forces found weapons, ammunition, and explosives as they entered the city and camp, as well as tunnels and an observation war room.

On Tuesday morning, as Israeli forces operated in the city, the IDF's Unit 636 spotted a terrorist squad throwing explosives and firing at the forces and an Israeli Air Force aircraft struck and eliminated the squad.

According to Palestinian reports, four Palestinians were killed in the strike.

The operation was ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon, with Israeli forces detaining dozens of suspects.

IDF attack on terrorist infrastructure in Jenin. Footage released December 12, 2023 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

Heavy gunfire and explosions could be heard in footage published by Palestinian media from the area, with heavy clashes reported between Palestinian factions and Israeli forces throughout the raid.

IDF continues operations throughout West Bank

Israeli forces also arrested and questioned other suspects in Kafr Qallil, Silwad, Dheisheh, and Nahalin in the West Bank overnight. In Kafr Qallil, Israeli forces found hunting rifles, a drone, and ammunition. In Silwad and Dheisheh, Israeli forces seized Hamas flags and ammunition.