IDF wraps up 60-hour operation in Jenin amid fighting in Gaza

A 60-hour military operation in Jenin led to the arrest of tens of wanted terrorists Thursday evening, according to the IDF and the Shin Bet. This came as a joint operation between the Border Police, IDF, and Shin Bet.

Security forces carried out an extensive counter-terrorism operation under the guidance of the Menashe Brigade inside Jenin's refugee camp and within the city.

Security forces swept buildings and detained suspects for questioning, leading to the arrest of about 60 wanted terrorists. Investigations are to be opened by security forces, who also confiscated hundreds of explosives, terrorist funding amounting to more than NIS 100,000, more than 50 types of weapons, and so on.

Israeli security forces operate in the West Bank city of Jenin, December 14, 2023 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

More underground tunnels and shafts were uncovered, including cargo laboratories and observation posts. Many parts of this terrorist infrastructure have been destroyed.

Ammunition, tools to build explosives found

In addition to a large amount of ammunition, officers also found tools to prepare explosives, military equipment, and pieces of weapons. AN IDF jeep on the outskirts of Jenin earlier this month, at the beginning of one of its biggest military operations in the Palestinian territory in years. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The Air Force also launched an attack on two terrorist squads who threw explosives at armed forces, killing 7 and wounding several.

More than 10 terrorists were killed throughout the operation, according to the IDF.

Seven soldiers and an officer were injured in the operation, being treated in the field before being transferred for more medical care.