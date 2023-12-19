More than 80% of Israeli Jews believe that the suffering of civilian Gazans should only be taken into account to a small extent when Israel plans the continuation of the war, according to a poll published by the Israel Democracy Institute on Tuesday.

In complete opposition, 83% of Israeli Arabs believe that Gazans should be taken into account to a large extent.

Meanwhile, a whopping 91% of Jews believe that the IDF is making an effort to follow international laws in its fighting as opposed to only 24% of Arabs who believe the same. Another two thirds of Arabs believe that the IDF isn't trying at all.

Since October 7, there have been many protests across the world accusing Israel of genocide and committing war crimes in Gaza.

The respondents in the survey were asked whether this was down to antisemitism and hatred of Israel or the number of civilian casualties and the extent of the destruction in Gaza. Just under two thirds of Jews said it was down to antisemitism, while 52% of Arabs said it was the latter.

Another possible reason for the anti-Israel opinions could be the difference in public relations utilized by Israel and Hamas. While the latter is known to have a very active (and not entirely truthful) PR campaign, Israel scored low in the poll in this respect with 72% of Jews and almost 80% of Arabs saying that Israel's PR is poor or so-so.

PR aside, Israel set two main goals in the war: Destroying Hamas and bringing home the hostages. About two thirds of respondents think the former is possible, while only 35% think the hostage goal will be achieved.

As for what happens in Gaza after the war, almost two thirds of Israelis do not believe that Israel has a clear plan for the Gaza Strip for after the war.

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clearly said many times that Israel won't resettle it and that the Palestinian Authority will not be given control, Israelis have yet to be presented with any potential plans.

Majority of Israelis believe elections are necessary after war

If the survey is anything to go by, however, Israel can expect to undergo elections after the war with 69% believing they would be necessary.

The constituents who most supported elections after the war were Ra'am's (97%), while the least support came from United Torah Judaism constituents (29%).

Almost half of Likud voters also believed that elections should be held after the war despite their party falling drastically in polls since the beginning of the war, going from 32 seats in last year's election to 18 in the latest poll that was published by N12 on Monday.

The Religious Zionist Party, which couldn't even cross the threshold in Monday's poll also had support for elections after the war from almost half of its constituents.