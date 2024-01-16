The IDF withdrew security forces from the ultra-Orthodox West Bank city of Modi’in Illit following several physical and verbal altercations with haredi extremists in the city, Army Radio reported Tuesday morning.

Israeli forces have been securing the settlement city since the October 7 massacre and the subsequent outbreak of Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip amid the rising threat of terror emanating in the West Bank.

Since being deployed to the city, Israeli forces have been met with verbal and physical attacks by local Israelis from the Peleg Yerushalmi sect.

What is the Peleg Yersushalmi sect?

The Peleg Yerushlami, or the Jerusalem Faction community, is opposed to Zionism and any cooperation with the State of Israel and its institutions, believing that the establishment of the State of Israel is a rebellion against the nations of the world, and even worse, a rebellion against God that forbids any political organization for the Jewish people until the coming of the Messiah.

Further, yeshiva members are ordered not to report to the IDF recruitment bureau, leading to arrests within the sect of some who are considered to be evading recruitment. POLICE IN Jerusalem detain a haredi protester last week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Ultra-Orthodox Jews hurled objects, broke window of IDF vehicle

Some of the violent incidents reported in Modi'in Ilit include hurling objects at IDF soldiers and breaking the windows of military vehicles. In some incidents, IDF fighters were met with "incessant slurs" from the local community, Army Radio said citing soldiers on the ground. Due to this, Israeli forces had refrained from carrying out patrols in the city and operating in certain neighborhoods.

"We are there to protect these citizens," one disappointed soldier told Army Radio. "We cannot provide a quick response if, God forbid, there is a terror attack. We wanted to operate as usual and not surrender to them," the soldier added.

According to military sources cited by Army Radio, local rabbis spearheaded the removal of Israeli forces from the city, applying pressure to prevent the presence of forces in the city on Shabbat. Residents of the city told Army Radio that "most haredim in the city openly and fully support Israeli forces operating in the area...we are less secure because of a small minority that commits blasphemy."

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit responded to Army Radio's report, stating that nothing is obstructing the IDF's operations in the city.

"The IDF will operate in the city and the security fence area, in cooperation with local municipalities, to ensure the security of the residents," the Israeli military added.

Peggy Cidor contributed to this report.