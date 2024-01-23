‘He brought peace’: IDF officer Itamar Tal fell in Gaza

Warrant Officer Itamar Tal, 32, from Kibbutz Mesilot in northern Israel, served as a fighter in Battalion 6261 of Brigade 261. He tragically fell in a severe incident in the Gaza Strip on Monday, along with 20 fellow fighters. Remembered for his cheerful and amiable nature, Tal cherished life and family.

He relished spending time with friends, traveling abroad, savoring good food, engaging in sports, and holding a special bond with his five nephews. Professionally, Tal was a programmer at Claroty.

His family conveyed their deep sorrow, stating, "We are in shock and mourning his loss and are profoundly grateful for the immense support from our community."

Tom Albo, the Kibbutz community manager, expressed the collective grief, saying, "Kibbutz Mesilot is in mourning over the departure of Itamar Tal, a member of the kibbutz and child of our members Zamira and Ariel Tal. In this difficult time, we support his parents and brothers, Uriah, Avidan, and Oren, as they confront this heartbreaking news. May his soul find eternal rest in paradise."

Heartfelt tributes

Tal's peers at the kibbutz paid him heartfelt tributes: "Itamar was not just a friend, but a beloved brother. His captivating smile and generous, pure heart touched us all. He had a unique way of always saying the right thing, fostering peace, and instilling in everyone a sense of assurance that everything would be okay. He brought peace and gave a sense of security.”

Tal's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at the Kibbutz Mesilot cemetery.