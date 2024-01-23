Innovator of AI rescue tech, fatally struck in Gaza battle

Sergeant Major (res.) Adam Bismut, 35 years old, from Karnei Shomron, died on Monday in the center of the Gaza Strip, along with 20 other reservists who did everything to prevent disasters.

He founded and was the CEO of the start-up company SightBit, which developed a camera that helps rescuers see activities and signs of distress in the water from a long distance, thereby saving lives.

Bismut was an integral part of the Israeli tech community in the Negev. He led his company to impressive achievements and initiated, led, and promoted countless ventures and projects in the Negev for years.

He graduated from Tech7's magnet program, part of the InNegev incubator, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. "He was an inspiring, determined, and smart man who was on his way to conquer the world," his friends in the entrepreneurial community in the south paid tribute to him.

SightBit offers an AI-driven solution to improve safety and security in open water areas, utilizing deep-learning AI and computer vision to detect humans, drowning, hazards, and climate-related events like tsunamis and rip currents. Integrated with standard video cameras, their technology provides real-time information for immediate alerts and predictions on dangers like system failures or security breaches in controlled water sites. Additionally, SightBit's system extends its functionality to environmental monitoring, detecting and predicting the spread of pollution spills in water bodies.

'No consolation for such a loss'

The Mayor of Karnei Shomron also paid tribute to him: "The eternal child of the Ginot Shomron neighborhood, his kindness illuminated his surroundings, loved and loved who fought for the defense of the Land of Israel," the municipality said.

"There is no consolation except that we will be worthy of you and to all the soldiers who fight for the continuation of our lives here in the only land of The Jewish people. We, as a community, will wrap, help, and hug. We are there for the family and will continue to accompany them."