Palestinians flee Gaza's Khan Yunis through IDF humanitarian corridor

The IDF has established a humanitarian corridor in recent days for Palestinian residents of western Khan Yunis to move from combat areas to the town of Al-Mawasi in southwestern Gaza, IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Ardaee announced on Saturday.

Ardaee said that Gazan residents would be safe in Al-Mawasi and that the corridor has been opened to evacuate civilians every day so that the IDF can focus on fighting the Hamas terrorist organization and deepening its incursion into Khan Yunis without the risk of civilians being injured in the process.

Tens of thousands of Gazans have already passed through this corridor safely, according to the spokesperson.

#عاجل في الأيام الأخيرة، فتح جيش الدفاع ممرًا إنسانيًا آمنًا للسماح لسكان غرب خانيونس بالانتقال غربًا من منطقة القتال إلى المنطقة الإنسانية في المواصي من أجل الحفاظ على سلامتهم. ويتم فتح الممرّ الآمن لإجلاء السكان كل يوم، حيث يتجنب جيش الدفاع استهداف المدنيين في المنطقة خلال… pic.twitter.com/YDN5wsZFLU — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 27, 2024

Ardaee also quoted a number of Gazan civilians passing through the corridor, who informed IDF soldiers that Hamas was preventing them from leaving combat areas, using threats and violence. Additionally, IDF soldiers were also assisting civilians at the scene, including the elderly and sick.

The humanitarian corridor remains open until 4 p.m. for residents to cross over to Al-Mawasi. IDF troops operate in Khan Yunis, Gaza. January 27, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Crowds of Palestinians were seen recorded using the corridor, Maariv reported.

Earlier at Nasser Hospital

Palestinians were also seen evacuating from the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis on Friday, with COGAT stating that "Hamas operates from and around the Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals. The systematic use of hospitals across Gaza by Hamas has been documented, including Hamas shooting a rocket from within the hospital.

"The IDF liaised with the hospital directors and staff to ensure that the hospitals can remain operational and accessible. The IDF communicated that there is no obligation to evacuate the hospitals," but stated that "Gazans who wish to move from the Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals, as many have chosen to do, can pass through the corridor on the Al-Bahar street, located on the western side of the hospitals. The IDF has been communicating this information in Arabic via media channels."

A report by N12, citing Palestinian media, states, "There are more voices of Gazans coming out against Hamas, which controls prices of food and humanitarian aid." Another Gazan said, "Hamas is the one that receives the goods. All the arms of Hamas are corrupt - they take most of the aid, and only small amounts reach the distribution centers.

"The Hamas police also cooperate with merchants and create a monopoly, so goods can be sold at a much higher price than the original price. The merchants receive the goods in cooperation with Hamas or through the Kerem Shalom crossing, where Hamas collects astronomical taxes," he continued.