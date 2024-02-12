Hamas ambushes IDF troops, killing three, wounding others

Three IDF soldiers were killed and around 10 were wounded in Gaza on Monday either by a Hamas improvised explosive or by an anti-tank missile attack.

The Hamas attacker either activated the explosive or fired the missile on the structure where the soldiers were basing themselves at the time.

Some of the soldiers were flown by helicopter to Shaarei Tzedek Medical center, while others were flown to Beilin Medical Center.

Since the IDF withdrew around 70% of its forces from Gaza, starting in early January, and also began to follow patterns of trying to base soldiers in specific areas of control as opposed to constantly moving to invade and actively take apart Hamas's battalions, there have been more incidents of Hamas succeeding at surprise attacks against larger numbers of soldiers residing inside structures. Israeli soldiers make their way towards Israel's border with Gaza, amid the ongoing ground invasion against Hamas, in southern Israel, November 8, 2023 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Adjustments still critical

Although the IDF had said after prior cases that it would adjust its procedures to avoid such large-scale ambushes, it appears that it still has not adjusted sufficiently to prevent Hamas surprise attacks from small cells armed with anti-tank missiles.

This is a developing story.