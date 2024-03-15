Australian Jewish community responds to country's resumption of UNRWA funding

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affair Council (AIJAC) and the Zionist Federation of Australia (ZFA) criticized the Australian government’s decision to resume funding UNRWA on Friday.

The AIJAC voiced its “grave disappointment” at the decision. The organization's executive director, Colin Rubenstein, said, “Funding for needy Palestinians must, of course, be supplied urgently, but this can and should have been done through alternative agencies to UNRWA,” such as the “UN World Food Programme,” with which Israel is already cooperating to bring aid into Gaza.

He highlighted the dangers behind the decision, stating, “The reckless decision to resume UNRWA funding now risks both inadvertently assisting Hamas, a banned terrorist group, and undermining Australia’s own foreign policy goals for the Middle East.”

Rubenstein also noted the discrepancy in the Australian government’s actions. While in its Friday statement, it welcomed the investigations regarding allegations that UNRWA staff participated in the October 7 massacre, it reinstated funding for the organization before investigations were completed. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, September 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

He remarked on the “ample evidence” that illustrates UNRWA affiliations with Hamas, terrorism, and incitement to terror. This “deliberately perpetuates and exacerbates the Palestinian refugee problem over multiple generations, rather than helping resettle Palestinian families in permanent homes, and thus undermines the prospect of a Palestinian state living in peace alongside Israel in the future," he added.

ZFA slams Australian government

The Zionist Federation of Australia issued a similar statement, with President Jeremy Leibler stating, “We are deeply concerned that a resumption of funding to UNRWA may be wholly counterproductive” to aiding civilians in Gaza.

“If that funding ultimately strengthens Hamas, as it has in the past, it will only extend this war and the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza,” he explained.

He referred to attempts made by the US, “UNRWA’s largest donor,” to find an alternative conduit for aid that does not involve the organization nor bolster Hamas.

Leibler also dismissed the Australian government’s suggestions that Israel was baring aid from entering the Gaza Strip. “This is demonstrably false,” he stated before adding, “Israel has been encouraging donor states to send additional aid and has committed to facilitating its entry into Gaza.”

“The best future for Gazans is one without Hamas, and that includes preventing aid going to any organization that is complicit with this terrorist organization,” Leibler concluded.

Earlier on Friday, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong issued a statement which read, “Australia will lift its temporary pause on funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), following steps to strengthen the integrity of UNRWA operations.”

The decision came following a pause in the funding due to the "serious allegations" against UNRWA staff, the statement added.

As such, the new funding agreement, which will see Australia disburse "$6 million to UNRWA's flash appeal," "will include stringent conditions such as guarantees of staff neutrality and confidence in supply chains."

The Foreign Minister said, “Only UNRWA has the infrastructure to receive and distribute aid on the scale needed right now in Gaza.”

“We urge Israel to recognize its mandate and work transparently to support its integrity," she noted.