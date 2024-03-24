Hidden in UNRWA bags: IDF finds RPGs, grenades, mortar shells in Gaza Strip

Troops of the 7th Brigade and Kfir Brigade operated in the north of Khan Yunis in the 'Al Karara' area, the military announced on Sunday.

The forces found several Hamas terror infrastructures and weapons, killed terrorists at close range via tank fire, and thwarted a threat close to the fence.

Additionally, a combat helicopter attacked and destroyed a weapons warehouse and underground infrastructure underneath it. IDF finds weapons in residence in the Gaza Strip. March 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Troops find weapons in UNRWA bags

Further, troops found cluster bombs, grenades, RPGs, and mortar shells in a residence, which were hidden in UNRA bags.

The military noted that the operation began with an air force attack. Aircraft struck several targets and eliminated terrorists who were hiding in apartments and near the forces, the IDF added.