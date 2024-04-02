IDF to create joint HQ for Gaza aid after killing of World Food Kitchen workers

Around half a day after the IDF’s disastrous mistaken killing of seven World Food Kitchen workers in central Gaza, the military has said that its COGAT and Southern Command branches are establishing a joint command center for handling humanitarian aid distribution.

The IDF said that such a command center was in the planning stages before the accidental air strikes on three WFK trucks, possibly by multiple IDF drones, but is being accelerated following the episode.

It is expected to start operating tonight, and the IDF expects that this will improve coordination between the battle and humanitarian coordination arms. However, the military said this coordination was significant even before the incident.

In addition, the IDF said that – given the sensitive nature of the incident globally - it is rushing to publicly produce details about what went wrong, which officials made mistakes, and how the mistakes developed as early as Tuesday night, but in any case within a mere matter of days.

This would not replace a potentially longer and more comprehensive investigation but would at least show the IDF’s good faith efforts to probe and be transparent about its significant errors during the incident. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. March 30, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Incident comes as Israel tries to win over US on Rafah operation

Although the IDF emphasized that its concern is showing its general commitment to international law and to providing humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians, the incident could not have come at a worse time for Israel.

In these very days, Israel is trying to convince the US that it can handle evacuating 1.4 million civilians from Rafah without such problematic incidents.

The IDF said that six of those killed are foreigners, and only one is a Palestinian.

Former major general Yoav Har Aven will also independently probe the initial investigation by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

Halevi personally notified CENTCOM late Monday night.

The aid supplies had been recently brought in by the UAE by boat. They transferred onto land vehicles for transport to Gaza civilians as part of Israeli efforts to get food to civilians without the involvement of Hamas.