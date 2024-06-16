'Destined for greatness': Remembering Eitan Koplovich

The IDF announced on Sunday that Capt. (res.) Eitan Koplovich, 28, from Jerusalem, a combat officer in the 129th Battalion, had been killed in combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

The same incident killed an additional seven soldiers.

According to Walla, Koplovich was born in North Carolina while his parents were emissaries there. Subsequently, his family returned to Hoshaya in the Jezreel Valley, where he grew up.

Four years ago, Koplovich married Yael, and a year ago, their son, Boaz, was born. The couple studied law at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and lived in the capital city. IDF publishes the names of the soldiers killed in Gaza on June 15, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The couple planned to return to Hoshaya and establish their home there. Eitan was before the start of the internship and was preparing for the interview, according to Walla.

'Destined for greatness'

Koplovich's uncle spoke with Kan News and stated that his nephew "was destined for greatness. He excelled in everything—in the officers' course and university.”

“He was a humble man whom his soldiers adored. He was a leader. Two weeks ago, they entered Gaza. And he didn't hesitate for a moment," he added.