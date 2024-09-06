Hamas releases video of murdered hostage Almog Sarusi

Hamas released a video of murdered hostage Almog Sarusi on Friday afternoon on its official Telegram channel.

In the video, made while captive by Hamas, Sarusi claimed that Israeli bombings had targeted him and his fellow abductees in Gaza.

"Our lives and the lives of our people are not a worthless game in your hands," Sarusi said. "Bring us back home without us losing a single hair from our heads. This way, we know our lives are not worthless, and security is restored again to the country."

Sarusi’s body was discovered alongside the bodies of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Carmel Gat, and Ori Danino in a tunnel underneath Rafah last week.

The IDF found that the six hostages had been murdered only days before the military found them.

Almog Sarusi on October 7

Sarusi, 27, was abducted from the site of the Nova Music Festival on October 7. Invading terrorists captured Sarusi as he attempted to treat his girlfriend, who was wounded during the attack on southern Israel. Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Alexander Lobanov and Almog Sarusi. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/Screenshot )

"On October 7, you failed and neglected us," Sarusi said, directing his comments to the security services.

Sarusi's partner Shahar was among the some 1200 people murdered by Hamas on October 7.

In the video, Sarusi prayed, "I ask God that [Shahar] is still alive."

The 27-year-old proceeded to send his love to his family and ask the Israeli public to demonstrate in support of a hostage deal. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Hamas releases videos of the other 5 hostages killed

Hamas has released videos of the other hostages killed, including of Yerushalmi, Danino, Goldberg-Polin, Lobanov and Gat.