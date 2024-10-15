UNSC calls for end of war with Hezbollah, Netanyahu reportedly tells US of Iran strike targets

breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

British Foreign Minister David Lammy and the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned Iran's attacks on Israel and its supply of ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine, UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement on Monday.

Lammy and Borrell met ahead of an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, the office said, adding both remain committed to sanctioning Iran's regime over its attacks on Israel.