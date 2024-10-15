UNSC calls for end of war with Hezbollah, Netanyahu reportedly tells US of Iran strike targets
UK, EU's condemn Iranian attacks on Israel • Australia tells citizens to leave Israel • Strike reported in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley
Hezbollah, IDF battle, millions head into shelters from ballistic missiles
Hezbollah and IDF exchange intense fire, with rockets reaching Tel Aviv, as Israel struggles with drone defense but strikes back, hitting Hezbollah targets and escalating tensions.
Hezbollah and the IDF continued to pound each other on Monday as the West tried, so far unsuccessfully, to engage Israel on security aspects of a ceasefire.
IDF website reveals critical information, aiding enemy attacks on Oct. 7 - report
A detailed virtual map of training bases, including specific locations such as mess halls, living quarters, and assembly areas, was publicly available on the IDF recruitment site, Mitgaisim.
The October 7 surprise attack by Hamas, which claimed the lives of more than 1,400 Israelis, may have been facilitated by critical information published on an official IDF website, according to a report by Kan News.
UK's foreign minister, EU's foreign policy chief condemn Iranian attacks on Israel
British Foreign Minister David Lammy and the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned Iran's attacks on Israel and its supply of ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine, UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement on Monday.
Lammy and Borrell met ahead of an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, the office said, adding both remain committed to sanctioning Iran's regime over its attacks on Israel.
Netanyahu told US Israel willing to strike Iranian military targets - Washington Post
Netanyahu signals to US willingness to strike Iranian military targets, avoiding nuclear sites.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the United States that Israel is willing to strike Iranian military targets and not nuclear or oil ones, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing two officials familiar with the matter.
UNSC calls for a 'durable end' to IDF-Hezbollah war
The UNSC “emphasized the need for diplomatic endeavors that would bring a durable end to the conflict and allow civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return safely to their homes."
The United Nations Security Council called for a "durable" end to the year-long IDF-Hezbollah war, as Netanyahu insisted that Israel would continue to strike the Iranian proxy group everywhere it was situated in Lebanon.
Australia urges citizens to leave Israel citing rising tensions
Australia has warned its citizens not to travel to Israel and urged Australians there to leave the country while commercial flights remained available, citing the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.
Aerial strike reported in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley - report
An alleged Israeli aerial strike was reported in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Israeli media, citing Arab reports.
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
