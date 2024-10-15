Live Updates
UNSC calls for end of war with Hezbollah, Netanyahu reportedly tells US of Iran strike targets

UK, EU's condemn Iranian attacks on Israel • Australia tells citizens to leave Israel • Strike reported in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers from the 146th Division operate in southern Lebanon.
IDF soldiers from the 146th Division operate in southern Lebanon.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hezbollah, IDF battle, millions head into shelters from ballistic missiles

Hezbollah and IDF exchange intense fire, with rockets reaching Tel Aviv, as Israel struggles with drone defense but strikes back, hitting Hezbollah targets and escalating tensions.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Fighters of the Lebanese Shiite terrorist group Hezbollah attend the funeral of the group's top military commander Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut's southern suburbs on September 22, 2024.
Fighters of the Lebanese Shiite terrorist group Hezbollah attend the funeral of the group's top military commander Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut's southern suburbs on September 22, 2024.
(photo credit: AFP PHOTO)

Hezbollah and the IDF continued to pound each other on Monday as the West tried, so far unsuccessfully, to engage Israel on security aspects of a ceasefire.

 

IDF website reveals critical information, aiding enemy attacks on Oct. 7 - report

A detailed virtual map of training bases, including specific locations such as mess halls, living quarters, and assembly areas, was publicly available on the IDF recruitment site, Mitgaisim.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Palestinians take control of an Israeli tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023.
Palestinians take control of an Israeli tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

The October 7 surprise attack by Hamas, which claimed the lives of more than 1,400 Israelis, may have been facilitated by critical information published on an official IDF website, according to a report by Kan News.

UK's foreign minister, EU's foreign policy chief condemn Iranian attacks on Israel

By REUTERS
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

British Foreign Minister David Lammy and the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned Iran's attacks on Israel and its supply of ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine, UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement on Monday.

Lammy and Borrell met ahead of an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, the office said, adding both remain committed to sanctioning Iran's regime over its attacks on Israel.

Netanyahu told US Israel willing to strike Iranian military targets - Washington Post

Netanyahu signals to US willingness to strike Iranian military targets, avoiding nuclear sites.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
US President Joe Biden meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office in July.
US President Joe Biden meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office in July.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the United States that Israel is willing to strike Iranian military targets and not nuclear or oil ones, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing two officials familiar with the matter.

UNSC calls for a 'durable end' to IDF-Hezbollah war

The UNSC “emphasized the need for diplomatic endeavors that would bring a durable end to the conflict and allow civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return safely to their homes."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution on non-proliferation during a meeting on the maintenance of International Peace and Security Nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 20, 2024.
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution on non-proliferation during a meeting on the maintenance of International Peace and Security Nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 20, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ/FILE PHOTO)

The United Nations Security Council called for a “durable” end to the year-long IDF-Hezbollah war, as Netanyahu insisted that Israel would continue to strike the Iranian proxy group everywhere it was situated in Lebanon.

Australia urges citizens to leave Israel citing rising tensions

By REUTERS
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Australia has warned its citizens not to travel to Israel and urged Australians there to leave the country while commercial flights remained available, citing the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.

Aerial strike reported in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An alleged Israeli aerial strike was reported in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Israeli media, citing Arab reports.

This is a developing story.  

Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says