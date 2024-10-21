Live Updates
Colonel killed from explosion in Jabalya, IAF strikes Hezbollah intelligence HQ in Beirut

IDF announces death of Col. Ehsan Daxa • Israel's military operates in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
THE IDF operates in Gaza this week. Only after a clear victory over Hamas, will Israel be considered by Arab nations a worthy partner against Iran, says the writer.
THE IDF operates in Gaza this week. Only after a clear victory over Hamas, will Israel be considered by Arab nations a worthy partner against Iran, says the writer.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF arrest terrorist after throwing Molotov cocktails at Migdal Oz settlement in West Bank

The local security team responded swiftly, with a defense force soldier engaging the attacker and successfully apprehending him.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Jewish settlers seen while Palestinian farmers pick olives during the annual harvest season, in the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah, West Bank, October 20, 2024
Jewish settlers seen while Palestinian farmers pick olives during the annual harvest season, in the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah, West Bank, October 20, 2024
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Security forces arrested a terrorist after he threw Molotov cocktails along with a burning tire at the Migdal Oz settlement in the West Bank, the IDF reported on Sunday night.

Security forces in the area responded swiftly, with a defense force soldier engaging the attacker and successfully apprehending him.

IDF intercepts drone in Jordan Valley

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF had intercepted a drone that crossed into Israeli territory from the east, targeting the Jordan Valley area, the IDF reported on Monday overnight.

The report follows alerts that sounded in the area after the drone was identified. The IDF further noted that the incident is under investigation.



What happened on day 381 of the Israel-Hamas war?

Colonel killed, another seriously injured from explosion in Jabalya • IAF strikes Hezbollah intelligence HQ in Beirut.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops approach house where Yahya Sinwar was killed in southern Gaza, October 20, 2024.
IDF troops approach house where Yahya Sinwar was killed in southern Gaza, October 20, 2024.
(photo credit: Chen Shimmel)

Col. Ehsan Daxa, the commander of the 401st Brigade of the 162nd Armored Division, was killed in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Sunday evening.

Daxa, 41, from Daliat al-Carmel, a Druze town near Haifa, leaves behind a wife and three children. He was killed when an explosive device detonated near his tank. Another officer was seriously wounded. This is the third week that the 162nd Division has been operating in Jabalya, following the IDF’s entry in November and December and the 98th Division’s invasion in May.

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says