Colonel killed from explosion in Jabalya, IAF strikes Hezbollah intelligence HQ in Beirut
IDF arrest terrorist after throwing Molotov cocktails at Migdal Oz settlement in West Bank
The local security team responded swiftly, with a defense force soldier engaging the attacker and successfully apprehending him.
Security forces arrested a terrorist after he threw Molotov cocktails along with a burning tire at the Migdal Oz settlement in the West Bank, the IDF reported on Sunday night.
Security forces in the area responded swiftly, with a defense force soldier engaging the attacker and successfully apprehending him.
IDF intercepts drone in Jordan Valley
The IDF had intercepted a drone that crossed into Israeli territory from the east, targeting the Jordan Valley area, the IDF reported on Monday overnight.
The report follows alerts that sounded in the area after the drone was identified. The IDF further noted that the incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story.
What happened on day 381 of the Israel-Hamas war?
Col. Ehsan Daxa, the commander of the 401st Brigade of the 162nd Armored Division, was killed in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Sunday evening.
Daxa, 41, from Daliat al-Carmel, a Druze town near Haifa, leaves behind a wife and three children. He was killed when an explosive device detonated near his tank. Another officer was seriously wounded. This is the third week that the 162nd Division has been operating in Jabalya, following the IDF’s entry in November and December and the 98th Division’s invasion in May.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says