Colonel killed from explosion in Jabalya, IAF strikes Hezbollah intelligence HQ in Beirut

Security forces arrested a terrorist after he threw Molotov cocktails along with a burning tire at the Migdal Oz settlement in the West Bank, the IDF reported on Sunday night.

Security forces in the area responded swiftly, with a defense force soldier engaging the attacker and successfully apprehending him.