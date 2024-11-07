IDF announces fallen soldier, terrorist neutralized after attempted ramming

Smoke rises over Dahiyeh in Beirut's southern suburbs, after an Israeli strike. October 6, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

Israel Air Force warplanes struck Hezbollah weapons cachets, command centers, and other terror infrastructure in the southern suburbs of Dahiyeh in Beirut, the military said on Wednesday.

The IDF noted that the strike on targets entrenched in a civilian area had been carried out based on precise intelligence information. The military further added that prior to the strike, steps had been taken to prevent civilian harm, including using surveillance, precise munitions, and issuing evacuation warnings.