IDF announces fallen soldier, terrorist neutralized after attempted ramming
Hezbollah rocket shrapnel kills one in North • Israel conducts strikes in southern Beirut suburbs
IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in Beirut's Dahiyeh
The IDF noted that the strike on targets entrenched in a civilian area had been carried out based on precise intelligence information.
Israel Air Force warplanes struck Hezbollah weapons cachets, command centers, and other terror infrastructure in the southern suburbs of Dahiyeh in Beirut, the military said on Wednesday.
The IDF noted that the strike on targets entrenched in a civilian area had been carried out based on precise intelligence information. The military further added that prior to the strike, steps had been taken to prevent civilian harm, including using surveillance, precise munitions, and issuing evacuation warnings.Go to the full article >>
Hezbollah rocket shrapnel kills one in North
As of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the military said that some 120 projectiles had been launched at Israel from Lebanon.
Sivan Sadeh, an 18-year-old resident of Kfar Masaryk, was named as the individual who had been killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack in Israel's North on Wednesday, Israeli media reported.
Magen David Adom (MDA) said that the victim was killed by rocket shrapnel in an agricultural field near Kfar Masaryk in Western Galilee.Go to the full article >>
Israel conducts strikes in southern Beirut suburbs - report
Israel has allegedly conducted airstrikes in the area of Beirut's southern suburbs during the late hours of Wednesday night, according to the Hezbollah-run channel Al-Manar.
Terrorist attempts ramming attack in East Jerusalem, neutralized by Border Police
A terrorist was neutralized after reportedly attempting a ramming attack in Anata, East Jerusalem, during the early hours of Thursday morning, Israeli media reported.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says