IDF announces fallen soldier, terrorist neutralized after attempted ramming

Hezbollah rocket shrapnel kills one in North • Israel conducts strikes in southern Beirut suburbs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operating in Gaza following an overnight strike (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in Beirut's Dahiyeh

The IDF noted that the strike on targets entrenched in a civilian area had been carried out based on precise intelligence information.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Smoke rises over Dahiyeh in Beirut's southern suburbs, after an Israeli strike. October 6, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)
Israel Air Force warplanes struck Hezbollah weapons cachets, command centers, and other terror infrastructure in the southern suburbs of Dahiyeh in Beirut, the military said on Wednesday. 

The IDF noted that the strike on targets entrenched in a civilian area had been carried out based on precise intelligence information. The military further added that prior to the strike,  steps had been taken to prevent civilian harm, including using surveillance, precise munitions, and issuing evacuation warnings. 

Hezbollah rocket shrapnel kills one in North

As of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the military said that some 120 projectiles had been launched at Israel from Lebanon. 

By YAEL HALFON, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Magen David Adom paramedics operate at the scene where a man was reported killed from shrapnel in the North. November 6, 2024. (photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)
Sivan Sadeh, an 18-year-old resident of Kfar Masaryk, was named as the individual who had been killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack in Israel's North on Wednesday, Israeli media reported.  

Magen David Adom (MDA) said that the victim was killed by rocket shrapnel in an agricultural field near Kfar Masaryk in Western Galilee. 

Israel conducts strikes in southern Beirut suburbs - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Israel has allegedly conducted airstrikes in the area of Beirut's southern suburbs during the late hours of Wednesday night, according to the Hezbollah-run channel Al-Manar.

Terrorist attempts ramming attack in East Jerusalem, neutralized by Border Police

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
A terrorist was neutralized after reportedly attempting a ramming attack in Anata, East Jerusalem, during the early hours of Thursday morning, Israeli media reported.

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says