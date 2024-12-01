Russian, Iranian FMs condemn rebel attacks in Syria, White House condemns Hamas hostage video

Israeli-American hostage Eden Alexander speaks in video released by Hamas, November 30, 2024. (photo credit: Hamas Telegram, screenshot)

Hamas published a video on Saturday of Israeli-American hostage Eden Alexander entitled "Soon...Time is running out" on the Telegram channel of its military wing, the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades.

The White House responded to the video on Saturday evening, calling it a "cruel reminder of Hamas's terror against citizens," in an official statement.

It also added that it has "been in touch with Eden's family" and said that the "suffering of Gazans would end immediately — and would have ended months ago — if Hamas agreed to release the hostages."

While it noted that Hamas has refused to release the hostages, it also emphasized that US President Joe Biden said last week, "We have a critical opportunity to conclude the deal to release, stop the war, and surge humanitarian assistance into Gaza."

The White House continued, saying that a hostage deal was currently on the table and that Biden and the US would "continue to work around the clock to secure the release of our citizens, including through diplomatic efforts and by increasing pressure on Hamas terrorists through sanctions, law enforcement actions, and other measures."

"On behalf of the Alexanders and all the families of the hostages still being held by Hamas, we will never cease in our efforts to secure their immediate release," the statement concluded.

The content of the released video

Alexander speaks in the video in a mix of Hebrew and English. There are subtitles in Arabic and in English or Hebrew, depending on the language he is speaking.

The video begins with Alexander introducing himself and stating that he has been a prisoner of Hamas for over 420 days.

It then switches to footage of Alexander covering his face with his hands and crying.

In a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Hebrew, Alexander says, “I heard you speaking to the people of Israel on the news, and I am very disappointed. I heard that you will give $5 million to whoever brings us back alive. The prime minister is supposed to protect his citizens and soldiers, and you neglected us.”

He says that their guards gave them instructions in case the Israeli military reaches them.

“The fear is at its peak, and we are dying a thousand times every day that passes, and no one feels for us. The people of Israel: Do not neglect us. We want to return home with a full mind,” Alexander continues.

“Fear and isolation are killing us. Please do not forget us. It is unreasonable that we pay the price for a mistake made by the government. Please, people of Israel, go out to demonstrate every day and pressure the government. It is time to put an end to this nightmare.”

Message to Trump

In a message to “President Trump” in English, Alexander says, “Please use your influence and the full power of the United States to negotiate for our freedom. Every day here feels like an eternity, and the pain from inside grows from day to day. Please do not make the mistake Biden has been doing. The weapons he has sent are now killing us, and the unlawful sieges are now starving us. I do not want to end up dead like my fellow US citizen Hersh [Goldberg-Polin].”

The video concludes with Alexander telling his parents and grandparents to be strong and that it is only “a matter of time until this nightmare ends.”

Hostages Families Forum responds to video

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum called the video “shocking” in a statement released Saturday evening. They said that it is “definite proof that despite all the rumors – there are living hostages, and they are suffering greatly.”

“One year after the first and only deal, it’s clear to everyone: returning the hostages is only possible through a deal. After more than 420 days of continuous abuse, starvation, and darkness, the urgency of bringing home all 101 hostages cannot be overstated,” the statement reads.

Netanyahu spoke with Alexander’s family, telling them that he “really feels the anguish that Edan, the hostages, and their families are going through,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The statement added that the prime minister reassured the family that “Israel is working resolutely and in every way possible” to bring about the release of the hostages “who are in the hands of the enemy.”