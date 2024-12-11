Hamas provides Egypt with list of hostages, Released hostage meets with Trump
Israeli jets strike hundreds of targets in Syria • IDF advances in Gaza
Hamas provides Egypt with list of hostages in hands of terror group - report
Hamas has given Egyptian mediators a list of Israeli hostages that are currently being held in captivity by the terror group, Saudi news channel Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.
Iranian ambassador to Syria blames Israel for Assad's fall
The Iranian Ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, blamed Israel for the fall of former Syrian president Bashar Assad in a televised statement on Sunday night.
Houthi-launched weapon destroyed over Gulf by US Navy
Two US Navy destroyers successfully defeated Houthi-launched weapons while transiting the Gulf of Aden, according to the US military.
Former hostage Judith Raanan meets with President-elect Donald Trump
Judith and her daughter Natalie were released from Hamas captivity on October 20, 2023.
Former hostage Judith Raanan met with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling on him to "do everything to return the 100 hostages home," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.
'I think we are closer than ever to a new deal,' Israeli Consul in New York says
Israel's Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, said he believes "we are closer than ever to a new deal" at the Jerusalem Post conference in Miami on Tuesday night.
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.