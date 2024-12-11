Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Hamas provides Egypt with list of hostages, Released hostage meets with Trump

Israeli jets strike hundreds of targets in Syria • IDF advances in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers gather near the ceasefire line between Syria and Israel, in the Golan Heights, December 9, 2024 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
IDF soldiers gather near the ceasefire line between Syria and Israel, in the Golan Heights, December 9, 2024
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Hamas provides Egypt with list of hostages in hands of terror group - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Hamas has given Egyptian mediators a list of Israeli hostages that are currently being held in captivity by the terror group, Saudi news channel Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Iranian ambassador to Syria blames Israel for Assad's fall

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Iranian Ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, blamed Israel for the fall of former Syrian president Bashar Assad in a televised statement on Sunday night. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Houthi-launched weapon destroyed over Gulf by US Navy

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Two US Navy destroyers successfully defeated Houthi-launched weapons while transiting the Gulf of Aden, according to the US military.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Former hostage Judith Raanan meets with President-elect Donald Trump

Judith and her daughter Natalie were released from Hamas captivity on October 20, 2023.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
President-elect Donald Trump with released hostage Judith Raanan, Dec 10, 2024. (photo credit: courtesy of the Hostage Families Forum)
President-elect Donald Trump with released hostage Judith Raanan, Dec 10, 2024.
(photo credit: courtesy of the Hostage Families Forum)

Former hostage Judith Raanan met with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling on him to "do everything to return the 100 hostages home," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

'I think we are closer than ever to a new deal,' Israeli Consul in New York says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel's Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, said he believes "we are closer than ever to a new deal" at the Jerusalem Post conference in Miami on Tuesday night.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 100 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.