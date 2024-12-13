US says hostage deal may be close, IDF begins withdrawal from Lebanon
IDF strikes permanently alter Syrian military threat • Sullivan says Israel is acting in Syria for its own defense
IDF strikes permanently alter Syrian military threat, troops begin Lebanon withdrawal
The IDF said it destroyed over 90% of Syria's advanced anti-aircraft missiles, especially the SA22 and SA17 systems.
The IDF air force's attacks on more than 500 targets of Syria's military assets in a 48-hour period this week since the fall of the Assad regime have permanently and radically altered the threat that any future Syrian regime can pose to the State of Israel, the IDF said on Thursday.Go to the full article >>
US security adviser Sullivan says Israel is acting in Syria for its own defense
Blinken reiterated Israel's claim that its incursion into Syria is temporary.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday he believes a deal on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release may be close, as Israel signaled it was ready, and there were signs of movement from Hamas.Go to the full article >>
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.