Terrorists fire rockets from Gaza as Israel sees in the New Year
IDF kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza • US, UK strike Houthis after missile fired at Israel
Israel at war: What happened on day 452?
Israel, Hezbollah make threats over 60-day deadline withdrawal • IDF kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza • US, UK strike Houthis after missile fired at Israel
Israel and Hezbollah issued threats on Tuesday over whether the IDF must complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon 60 days after the November 27 ceasefire. Israel insists there is wiggle room depending on conditions and violations on the ground.Go to the full article >>
As new year begins: Two rockets fired from Gaza at Israel
The IDF said it had intercepted one rocket while an additional rocket had crashed in an open area.
Two rockets were fired at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, the military said shortly after midnight, after rocket sirens sounded in Netivot and the Gaza border area, starting at 12:00 a.m. local time.Go to the full article >>
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.