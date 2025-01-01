Terrorists fire rockets from Gaza as Israel sees in the New Year

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Israel and Hezbollah issued threats on Tuesday over whether the IDF must complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon 60 days after the November 27 ceasefire. Israel insists there is wiggle room depending on conditions and violations on the ground.

Israeli soldiers make their way towards Israel's border with Gaza, amid the ongoing ground invasion against Hamas, in southern Israel, November 8, 2023 (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

As new year begins: Two rockets fired from Gaza at Israel

The IDF said it had intercepted one rocket while an additional rocket had crashed in an open area.

Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, as it seen from Sderot on May 10, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Two rockets were fired at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, the military said shortly after midnight, after rocket sirens sounded in Netivot and the Gaza border area, starting at 12:00 a.m. local time. Go to the full article >>

