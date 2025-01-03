Sirens sound across central, southern Israel, IAF strikes Hezbollah rocket launchers in Lebanon
Katz holds meeting on destroying Hamas governing capacity • Netanyahu congratulates IDF soldiers who took part in Syria raid • Hostage talks 'advancing slowly',
Hostage talks 'advancing slowly,' Israeli delegation to head to Qatar - exclusive
Following the prime minister's approval, The Hostages Families Forum welcomed the decision.
Talks on the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas reached some progress, but “are advancing slowly,” an Israeli source told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.
The official added that Hamas has not yet handed over the list of hostages still alive that would be released in a deal.
Hamas has claimed that it cannot reach all of the hostages and will need several days after the ceasefire has already begun to compile the list. However, “This is a false claim. Hamas has the capability to do it now, they just don’t want” to produce the list, said the official.Go to the full article >>
How the IDF beat Syrian air defenses around the key Iran missile facility
Without air force operations plowing the road through the various air defenses over time, the area around the Maysaf facility would have been a no-go-zone for Israeli aircraft.
A major unexplained aspect of the IDF Shaldag special operation on September 8 against an underground Iranian missile production facility near Masyaf in Syria, has been how the Israel Air Force penetrated the country’s air defenses, managed to transport so many troops 200 km. into Syria, and provided air support to prevent interference from other nearby Syrian forces.
On Thursday, the IDF revealed a wide variety of air force activities that facilitated the operation.
Such intelligence is generally only possible with air transport and support.Go to the full article >>
WATCH: After Lebanese army fails to act, strikes Hezbollah rocket launchers in Lebanon
Explosions were heard in the Beit Lif area of southern Lebanon, Al-Akhbar reported.
The Israeli air force struck medium-range rocket launchers belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization in Lebanon, the IDF stated on Thursday evening. The air force also reportedly struck additional rocket launchers next to a military site in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon.
The IAF strike was conducted under the direction of the Military Intelligence Directorate.
According to the military, before the strikes were conducted, Israel asked the Lebanese Armed Forces to address the issue, as per the current ceasefire agreement. The Lebanese army did not do so, the IDF noted.Go to the full article >>
Sirens sound across central, southern Israel following missile launched from Yemen
Sirens blared across central and southern Israel early Friday as the IDF intercepted another Yemeni missile in what has become almost a nightly occurrence.
Sirens sounded across central and southern Israel due to a missile launched by Yemen's Houthis early Friday morning, the IDF announced.
According to the IDF, the missile was identified as it was crossing into Israeli territory, and interceptors were launched toward the target.
Shrapnel from the interception fell in Modi'in, the IDF reported.Go to the full article >>
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.