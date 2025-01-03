Sirens sound across central, southern Israel, IAF strikes Hezbollah rocket launchers in Lebanon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in front of Qatar background showing the National Museum of Qatar (illustrative). (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90/Shutterstock)

Talks on the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas reached some progress, but “are advancing slowly,” an Israeli source told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

The official added that Hamas has not yet handed over the list of hostages still alive that would be released in a deal.

Hamas has claimed that it cannot reach all of the hostages and will need several days after the ceasefire has already begun to compile the list. However, “This is a false claim. Hamas has the capability to do it now, they just don’t want” to produce the list, said the official.