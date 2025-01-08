IDF kills Oct. 7 terrorists in Gaza, Halevi vows to intensify pressure against Hamas
Kfir Brigade exits northern Gaza • CENTCOM, IDF deputy chiefs meet to plan next moves against Houthis
Israel at war: What happened on day 459?
According to a joint statement, they visited several air force bases, including Nevatim in the South and discussed countering terrorist threats in the region.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) Deputy Commander Vice Adm. Brad Cooper and Deputy IDF Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram met in Israel on Tuesday to discuss future moves against the Houthi proxy group in Yemen.
IAF eliminates Gaza terrorists who took part in Oct. 7 massacre
The strike was carried out under the guidance of intelligence information provided by the Intelligence Directorate, the Shin Bet, and the Southern Command.
An Israel Air Force aircraft eliminated terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre during strikes in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the military and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) said on Tuesday.
Halevi from Jabalya: We won't stop until Hamas understands the need to free the hostages
IDF leadership conducts ground assessment in the Gaza Strip's Jabaliya area, with Chief of Staff Halevi pledging continued operations until all hostages are returned.
IDF Chief of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi vowed on Monday during a situational assessment in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip that the Israeli military would continue its operations until Hamas understood that it needed to free all the hostages being held in Gaza.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.