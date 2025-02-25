IDF arrests suspects for border infiltration, Israel strikes deep into Syria
October 7 survivor Noa Argamani to brief UN Security Council • IDF investigations to shed light on October 7 massacre
IDF says unit carried out dozens of penetrations deeper into Syria
The IDF said that its continued activities in and around the buffer zone in Syria add additional security for Israel generally, and especially for those living in the Golan.
Brigade 474 of Division 210 has carried out dozens of short attacks deeper into Syria beyond the Israeli buffer zone within southern Syria, the IDF said on Monday.
In addition, the army released footage from one of its attacks over the last week in which paratroopers seized guns, ammunition, and other military equipment that the old Syrian army left behind.
Lt.-Col. “H.” said the IDF located the weapons inside a nearby house, and that in other operations, his unit had located missiles, improvised explosives, armored personnel carriers, and even tanks.Go to the full article >>
Probing the night before: IDF investigations to shed light on October 7 massacre
IDF's intel unit flagged unusual activity hours before attacks began • Why did the Air Force react slowly on morning of October 7?
The IDF is set to release a series of probes into its role surrounding the October 7 massacre.
One of the probes will examine the intelligence and decisions specific to the evening before the invasion, as well as regarding the orders given in light of the evolving threat situation.
IDF's intel unit flagged unusual activity hours before attacks began
At some point overnight between October 6 and October 7, the Shin Bet and IDF Unit 8200 flagged a large number of Israeli cell phone SIM cards being activated in Gaza.
Since such cards could only be used if those Gazans with them entered Israel, this immediately raised suspicions.Go to the full article >>
Senior Hamas official admits he wouldn't have backed October 7 if he knew the outcome
Hamas later responded to his statements on its Telegram channel that his words were taken "out of context."
A senior Hamas official admitted in an interview with The New York Times on Monday that if he had known the destruction that would be brought on to Gaza because of the October 7 attacks, he would have never agreed to it.Go to the full article >>
Israel’s shield for Syria’s Druze and the regional shakeup no one expected - analysis
Before Assad’s fall, Netanyahu never would have considered extending Israel’s protection to the Syrian Druze. That he is doing so now underscores how much has changed.
Israel has not yet achieved “absolute victory” in Gaza – a fact painfully evident each time Hamas releases hostages in staged propaganda displays. Yet its military actions over the past 16 months have reshaped the Middle East.Go to the full article >>
October 7 survivor Noa Argamani to brief UN Security Council
Former hostage Noa Argamani is set to speak at the UN Security Council on Tuesday morning at the invite of Israel's UN permanent representative Danny Danon.Go to the full article >>
IDF arrests two suspects crossing into Israel from Jordan near Dead Sea border
The IDF arrested two suspects after they crossed into Israeli territory from Jordan near the border in the Dead Sea area, the military announced on Monday night.Go to the full article >>
MK Orit Strock: Winning the war is 'more important' than hostage return
National Missions Minister Orit Strock faces backlash after admitting she prioritizes total military victory over complete hostage return
National Missions Minister Orit Strock stated that winning the war is more important than bringing back every hostage during an interview with Amit Segal at Arutz Sheva's Jerusalem conference on Monday.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 69 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal