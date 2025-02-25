IDF arrests suspects for border infiltration, Israel strikes deep into Syria

IDF soldiers operate on Mount Hermon, on the border between Israel and Syria, December 12, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Brigade 474 of Division 210 has carried out dozens of short attacks deeper into Syria beyond the Israeli buffer zone within southern Syria, the IDF said on Monday.

In addition, the army released footage from one of its attacks over the last week in which paratroopers seized guns, ammunition, and other military equipment that the old Syrian army left behind.

Lt.-Col. “H.” said the IDF located the weapons inside a nearby house, and that in other operations, his unit had located missiles, improvised explosives, armored personnel carriers, and even tanks.